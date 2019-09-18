Communication can vary wildly between the real and virtual world

I don’t consider myself to be antisocial.
Sure, I’m an old-school type of guy and all, but I was also a communications major back in college. So I know how to communicate. And communication is key to being sociable.
But I also prefer being sociable in the real world. Not the virtual world.
I guess it’s simply a matter of defining the word “sociable.” In the year 2019 (and 2020 is fast approaching), do we mean the real world or the online world?
If the correct answer to that question is the virtual world, then maybe I’m not very convivial.
You see at this point in my life, I simply can’t compete with those who socialize 24-7 in the virtual world, a vast digital vacuum otherwise known as social media.
•••
How do people do it? I can’t.
I’m referring to those individuals who write lengthy tirades on Facebook each day, and often multiple times throughout the day.
Sure, some of these diatribes are normally complete with bad English, blatant punctuation mistakes, spelling errors and missing words. But still — if you can overlook all of the grammatical problems — these Facebook posts can essentially pass as small blogs.
I find it difficult to come up with something to write in this column space every Wednesday. Granted, I do have to fill 20 inches or more of newspaper column space each week, whereas Facebook posts can range from a single sentence to a lengthy paragraph. Still, I am impressed by their ability to come up with quick topics of discussion or argument. I believe some start typing before they actually think.
I could never do that. Nor would I want to.
I didn’t grow up with Facebook. No one ever bothered explaining to me how Facebook actually works. And it really came out of nowhere. One day we were living normal lives (enjoying our privacy I might add), and then the next day Facebook suddenly had exploded upon the world. Soon we were sharing every single minuscule detail about our lives with random strangers who were disguised as “Facebook friends.”
I’m old enough to know the difference between a real friend and a Facebook friend. Sadly, there are others out there who may be incapable of making this all-important distinction.
•••
Here is a news flash. There are folks who are reading the stuff you are posting on Facebook.
I’m reading it, too. It’s not something I would normally do. It’s just a part of my job. We try to monitor — but certainly not censor — all of the posts on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
And yes, you will sometimes see my eyes rolling over some of the things folks will post.
We have a lot of debate, particularly in the realm of politics, on our Facebook page. That’s healthy. Debate is a good thing.
However, simply discounting every story posted as “fake news” isn’t a good idea.
If you disagree with a story, tell us why. Please don’t simply respond by saying “fake news!”
Remember, most of the national stories in our newspaper are not written by local reporters.
So no — Greg Jordan, Charlie Boothe, Emily Coppola, Emily Rice, Samantha Perry and others are not in frequent contact with the White House. None of us have interviewed President Trump. And the last time the White House called the newsroom (I know this because I was the person who answered the phone at the time) it was someone from the Obama administration who was trying to put pressure on then former Congressman Nick Joe Rahall to support Obamacare, a measure that was deeply unpopular here in the coalfields of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia at the time.
To the best of my knowledge, the White House hasn’t called back since then. Maybe we will get lucky. Maybe President Trump will give us a call one day. But so far that hasn’t happened. Trump hasn’t even retweeted any of our tweets yet!
I’m glad to see that people are following politics. Topics like gun control, the New Green Deal and that seemingly never-ending Russia investigation are topics that tend to generate quite a passionate response from our Facebook posters.
I applaud those individuals who can come up with new things to write about each and every single day — and sometimes multiple times throughout the day — on social media. Kudos. Sadly, it is often a struggle for me, and others here in the newsroom, to come up with a topic for our weekly newspaper columns. And we only have to do this once a week.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
