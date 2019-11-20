Cold weather, shopping and talking politics at the holidays

According to the calendar on my desk, we’ve reached the mid-to-late November time frame. That can mean only one thing. The start to the 2019 holiday season is near and already knocking at the door.
You can sense the excitement in the air. Shoppers are out and about — already acting somewhat frantically — even though the official kick-off of the holiday season is still a full week away.
Heck, the holiday season actually started back during the first week of September. That was when area stores started putting out Christmas decorations.
Now, the official countdown is underway.
It’s also the last weekend before Thanksgiving. So grocery stores across the region will be packed this weekend as families prepare for their big Thanksgiving feast.
If you are going to buy a turkey, this is probably the weekend to do so. But I’m sure there are some who will wait until the day before Thanksgiving to purchase all of the items necessary for the family feast. Some may even opt to forgo the family gathering and eat out at local restaurants that offer an all-you-can-eat buffet for the big turkey day holiday.
And if you have some casual shopping to do, this may be the best weekend to get it done. Because things will be a little crazy come next weekend. It is the calm before the big shopping storm. And the madness starts with Black Friday, or Black Thursday as it is also known nowadays, and continues well into the final Sunday of November.
It will be hard to find a place to park at the shopping centers, traffic will be a little more congested on area roads and many shoppers will simply be in a bit of a frenzy.
But some will simply do all of their shopping online, which is probably the smart thing to do. Just the other day, Features Editor Emily Rice openly asked, “Why would you fight the crowds if you didn’t have to?”
She pointed out how it is simpler just to get all of the good deals online. Emily makes a good point. But I guess some of us just enjoy the madness of being out there with the large crowds.
So enjoy the calm this weekend while you still can, because it is about to get a little crazy out there.
But if you are looking for the best deals of the year, it may be necessary to take the dive into the Black Thursday/Friday shopping chaos. I do it just about every year. And that is because the deals are simply too good to pass up.
For many, the Black Friday shopping adventure has become a new family tradition.
•••
Now that the joyous holiday season is upon us, can we expect a reprieve from the seemingly never-ending barrage of political fighting? It’s doubtful. I’m sure Democrats will still be trying to impeach President Trump well into 2020 and beyond.
So maybe we should all avoid talking about politics — if at all possible — with our relatives and friends this Thanksgiving. Because it is all but inevitable that you will come across at least one relative or friend who doesn’t share your own political viewpoints.
•••
With the start of the holiday season also comes the looming arrival of the winter solstice. Of course, we’ve been dealing with winter-like weather here in the mountains for several weeks now.
Maybe it will warm up in December? I guess only time will tell, but I do miss all of those 90 degree days from September and early October.
The weather diversity we have been experiencing can speak to the unique geography of Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia. That’s why some folks still refer to this area as Four Seasons Country. We still have a spring, summer, fall and winter. Personally, I would prefer just spring and summer.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
