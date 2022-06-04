A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week.
On a story about the Grant Street bridge project in Bluefield facing another delay:
• Take your time and do it right the first time, or, do it fast and wrong and work on fixing it for decades — Charles N.
• It has caused a lot of people on that side of the city a major headache. I don’t ever travel that bridge but if I lived over there I would be furious. It’s been over two years so taking their time has passed — Steven Y.
• They have a city attorney, so sue the railroad for delay, etc. Just do something other than just standing there being continually spanked by the railroad — Bill S.
On a story about the U.S. economy shrinking by 1.5 percent in the first quarter of this year:
• Yep, it’s beginning to look a whole lot like the Jimmy Carter days all over again! — Larry T.
• Lots of attempts at explaining the runaway inflation. Funny how no one mentioned the 40 percent increase in money in circulation. … — Bill C.
• So if the economist say that there’s a 25 percent chance of a recession; then by logical law of statistics it could also give a prudent response of the debate that there’s a 75 percent chance that we won’t — Clarence L.
On a story about a PikeView student arrested for making terrorist threats:
• With all the recent shootings going on this young man should have known better. If you’re in high school you should know the difference between a threat and joke — Sammi S.
On a story about a Mercer County man facing sexual assault and gross child neglect charges:
• What on earth is wrong with people? Any adult present should be charged. Why would anyone sit around and let this happen? — Amanda S.
On a story about the looming start of construction on the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County:
• This will literally breathe life into some long-neglected areas — Ace B.
• Yes McDowell County deserves this Coalfields Expressway. I am anxious to ride on it when I visit my hometown county. Congratulations McDowell County — Penny W.
• It will make available some of that prettiest mountainous regions and newly developable areas open to travelers as long as there are real plans for completion and connectivity for connection with other interstates. This is progress. Don’t quench the possibility of progress. … — Steven D.
• Where exactly is it going to be built and where will you get on the four lane? — Michelle W.
On a story about the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival returning to Bluefield:
• That looks like fun. I’ve never seen that ride before — Chuck A.
On an opinion column from James H. “Smokey” Shott stating predictions from the past are coming true right before our eyes:
• The only thing destroying us is ignorant superstition, causing us to make foolish decisions — Ace B.
• The western industrialized countries are no less secular than we are. Canada has a society very similar to ours, yet the rate of gun homicides is six times higher in the U.S. than in Canada. What are they doing right? — Chuck A.
• Seems some are offended by the truth. Leftists wouldn’t recognize it anyway, they are blinded by their condition. Great article Smokey! — Charles N.
• He’s so close to the answer, but again … wrong — Jeff M.
• As I read the comments from the enlightened liberals to Smokey’s post I am beginning to understand the problem. We do not have a gun problem. We have an intelligence problem — Randy A.
On a story about the West Virginia Public Service Commission setting public hearings on Appalachian Power’s rate increase request:
• Prayers you don’t get it period. Families suffering too much now — Barb T.
• A mere formality. They look, get an increase and immediately file for another one — Steven T.
