Coach Lou Peery was the heart of Bulldog baseball

As Lou Peery might have said, “Two out of three ain’t that bad.” The two good things for many would include passage of the West Virginia school levy and for the entire area Mitchell Stadium’s designation as the best high school stadium in America. Each of those has its own claim as most important, depending upon the individual.
Mercer County schools, including the athletic programs, will receive benefits from those funds. From security to textbooks to facility and equipment issues, the levy certainly increases the effectiveness of the school system and improves the quality of instruction. A big “thank you” to the voters for their help is in order.
Sadly, the one not good development for the area was the passing of Coach Peery. He was the long-time baseball coach at Tazewell High School who finished the game of life last week after a several-years battle with various illnesses which finally sapped the legendary energy that kept him going for endless hours.
According to reports he coached for 35 seasons, but was in fact a life-long athlete.
A Thompson Valley native, Lou was in that last generation of African-American segregation in local schools. He had to travel all the way to Bluefield to attend Tazewell County High School, playing for the “War Hawks” and then in the transition did get to finish at nearby Tazewell High School where he became a “Bulldog.” How many of you remember when he was called “Lou the Shoe?”
Those experiences made a profound impact on his life and as a baseball player he was acutely aware of the significance of Jackie Robinson. It was Robinson who, on April 15, 1947, broke what was long called the “color line” in major league baseball when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers. When Lou was coaching at THS he would be wearing either “15” or “47” and those close to him well understood the significance of those two numbers.
Lou had tremendous talent and probably could have advanced to a high level of competition, perhaps even to the pros himself, if he had someone to guide him. One might say it was the times, and although friends and family did not try to hold him back, it was simply not something they thought or understood how to do. That likely prompted Lou himself to encourage as many players as possible to go on to college, often including playing baseball at the next level, and also helping a half dozen or more to sign contracts to play professionally.
Lou, of course, served in the U.S. Army, went to Emory & Henry and then became a teacher. He worked with Dave Rider and Buddy Young, Bill Burnett and other veteran THS coaches in the mid-1970s. That was how the coaching started and he was on hand when Bill “Birdeye” Strong worked to organize a new generation of Bulldog baseball.
There was a time when the team worked out at the Fairgrounds. Lou would hit fly balls to the outfielders and I think some of those rainbow shots might still be rolling across the mountains. They looked like bb’s that went somewhere into outer space, never to return.
Oh, believe me, there is more. That was also about the time when area softball was at its very biggest and best. The Bluefield League, orchestrated by Herb Sims, had loads of teams in both the church and industrial leagues and Tazewell also had a tremendous talent base.
That included, among others, Jerry Cromer, Leon Yost and Lou. Any time a tournament team was organized, it was an absolute necessity to get one or more of the Three Musketeers.
That trio had hands like baseball gloves and arms too big to fit into ordinary sleeves. On the Lincolnshire fields, the 4-Way Shopping Center stores were across the creek from the park. That made no difference. Lou and Jerry and Leon took turns bouncing softballs off the walls of those buildings. Now, you always wanted to bat ahead of one of them so that you could take it easy. See, when they hit a home run, you could just jog around the bases and pretend to be a hero, too.
Yes, those were the fun times. Lou became more serious as the years passed and the boosters built a beautiful new field. He was not publicly thrilled (but no doubt secretly pleased) when they put his name on it but he had certainly earned the honor. Nobody spent more time there or worked harder to help the boys. He taught life lessons, gradually becoming a father figure to an entire generation.
There were scores of great games across Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia. Billy Wagner and Jeff Lamie and Jack Compton and Stuart Angles and Wes Gentry and Rick Baldridge and Chase Ilig and a host of all staters. That 1990 squad was one of the best, but you could take your choice.
Lou was at the heart of it all.
Bulldog baseball fans would say he was its heart.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
