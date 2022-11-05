If indeed there is a time for all things, then it is surely time for a few changes. For instance, this weekend we go back to standard time and away from daylight savings time. Currently, Americans spend about 65 percent of the years in DST. This “year” we will begin what the old people used to call “slow time” in the middle of the night tonight and then return to the “fast time” on March 12. There has been a discussion about good and bad regarding the time for a long time, to be sure.
We can go all the way back to the mid-1780s, when old Benjamin Franklin, who spent much of his time in France working to help the fledgling United States gain support for its programs, supposedly came up with the idea. Franklin was noted for many grand ideas, including municipal fire departments, a post office system, a heating stove, etc., and included among these novel proposals was the idea of daylight savings time.
At the time, there was not even an electrical system but Franklin – perhaps tongue in cheek – was still thinking first about saving money. Since homes and businesses were still usually lit by candles, he said that adding extra hours of daylight would save oodles of the precious wax or perhaps whale oil or whatever the Parisians were reading by after dark. Estimates are that it might have meant millions in today’s dollars but at the time nothing was done about it.
The U.S. Senate has passed a so-called Sunshine Protection Act which would make daylight savings time permanent but at last report the U.S. House of Representatives has not followed suit. So, at the present time we are still on the back-and-forth rotating system of “spring forward, fall back.”
The modern idea of saving time once again did not originate in America but actually came about in Germany during World War I in an attempt to save fuel. More time to kill is certainly a novel idea. America, late to enter the war, took notice and also made a move to use daylight-saving time in early March of 1918, some eight months before the Armistice which ended the war on November 11, 1918.
As one might expect, not everyone was thrilled with the new idea. City dwellers, those in major metropolitan areas like New York, stayed with the new system. Congress had not approved a permanent change, either, and so the country was piece-meal for a time with those who liked the idea following suit while those opposed kept standard time. This was especially true in rural America, where the farmers complained they had less time to do basic chores and get crops to market with less daylight in the mornings.
The ping-pong battle has continued for a long time, including a 50-year stretch ending in 1966, when the federal government began to adjust schedules for a few seasons. There have since been alternating periods without the new time and others with it and even now there are states such as Hawaii which do not observe the change while at the same time several U.S. territories do not, either. Very confusing.
While the time keepers attempt to settle this, some in the medical community have also weighed in with reasons that one time should be kept and it is not daylight savings time. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) is among the study groups which has said that different shifts at different times, i.e., second and third shift work, are done in order to increase production but adversely affect the health of workers.
The reason given is the “circadian rhythm” cycle, related to the human body’s need to sleep. This involves chemicals, cells, hormones and proteins. This cycle, which also includes the rising and falling of the sun, is based upon a natural 24-hour cycle. Activities ranging from digestion to eating, regeneration (the body repairing itself during sleep), sleeping and even body temperature all seem to depend upon this circadian pattern.
From the common expressions such as “jet lag” to describe the adjustment to travel at unusual times over many time zones to “work shift” woes for those who alternate from day to evening work, we have all been impacted either personally or through connection with others adjusting to time. These studies almost always say that standard time is the best for human beings.
Standard, the long-used method of counting the clock, may truly be the best idea whose time needs to come.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
