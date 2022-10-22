Here we are in October’s third full week when the World Series should already be over but the “playoffs” are in full swing. I mean that literally — it seems the batters never shorten their swing in this modern era. Two strikes makes no difference; go for the home run is the name of today’s game.
That may be true in society, as well. We in the United States are finding that more and more citizens seem to have no filter either in public or in private. An increasing number, often with high public profiles, seemingly say and do whatever they wish with no regard for the idea of “not infringing upon the rights of others” philosophy.
That occurred to me since Wednesday was October 19th and most Revolutionary War students would recall that is a most significant date in American history. October is a month of important events and a prelude to the coming winter season. We “gear up” at this time of year both at home and in the work place.
For example, farmers are in the midst of harvest as most hay crops are now stored in the barn and any garden produce, apples, pumpkins, etc., are very nearly gathered or should be. Preparing the livestock is always a high priority. Cattle and sheep farmers are either selling or moving animals around if they intend to keep them through the season.
Not everything is going smoothly this year across the country because of the frustrating lack of rain in the middle and western part of the United States. The Mississippi River has a relatively stable flow in the north but the bottom half is becoming dangerously low. That has caused problems for barge traffic on the river, greatly impacting the flow of grain and other crops. It is a problem for farmers who may need feed and suppliers who are trying to secure food products. Barges are being “half loaded” to keep the vessels above the mud and so the dreaded supply chain is being impacted once more.
One of the greatest links in the transportation in all of recorded history was officially forged on October 1, 1908, when the first Model T Ford rolled off the assembly line in Dearborn, Michigan. More than 15 million of the so-called “Tin Lizzies” followed over the years and Ford was often called the man “who put America on wheels.” The industry that followed including manufacturing, petroleum, coal, iron ore and steel combined to power the U.S. into a new century while the assembly line method revolutionized production in an unprecedented fashion.
Highways soon followed in fits and starts over the decades, combined with the advent of the Eisenhower Interstate System in the 1950s through 70s which has made the USA the greatest nation of transport in the history of the world. More than 80 percent of all goods now travel, at least in part, over a highway somewhere in this country between the factory and home. We could not function without the transportation facilities we have become so accustomed to that we often take them for granted.
Although the official Thanksgiving holiday this year will be on November 24, it was actually back on October 3, 1863, in the midst of the great Civil War when President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation proclaiming that the last Thursday in November would be a day for Thanksgiving. Although a noble idea, it was not unique. As far back as 1613 at Berkeley Plantation, Virginia, there is a recorded “feast” at which settlers and Native Americans gathered to celebrate harvest time. Later, in 1620, the Pilgrims and a group of Native Americans in the Massachusetts colony did the same to show gratitude for the bounty of their labor.
While there has been and continues to be a landslide of legal questions swirling around the tumultuous chain of events of the Trump presidency, it was on October 8, 1998, that the House of Representatives voted 258-176 to begin inquiries into impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton, whose own lack of honesty came sharply into focus. That proved to be only the third time that the question of impeachment had gone so far, with the first two instances involving President Andrew Johnson and President Richard Nixon. None of the three was removed from office, although Johnson survived by only a single vote and Nixon resigned in August 1974 when it became obvious he would likely be removed from office in the wake of the Watergate affair.
You may remember on this date — October 22 — in 1962, President John F. Kennedy made a televised speech to share information about the missile crisis in Cuba involving Russian war weapons. That lasted six days as the world, as well as many of us, held our collective breaths as we wondered if nuclear war would break out but Russian Premier Kruschev ordered a halt to the issue and in return American removed several missiles from Turkey.
Although it was in October, when the threat passed there was thanksgiving in this country from coast to coast.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
