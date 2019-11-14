Cautionary travels: Driving habits must change with the seasons

Record-breaking cold and snowy conditions came together Tuesday night to make the commute home more of an adventure. Before leaving the newsroom, I kept hearing dispatchers talking about black ice and vehicles ending up in ditches. Imagine a demolition derby where all the drivers have lost their nerve. It was that sort of situation.
Well, I was on extra alert because I’ve had my spin-outs and my encounters with ditches during my longer than I’d like to admit years behind the wheel. My first trip down an embankment happened years ago when I was working for a weekly newspaper in Kanawha County. It was my first reporting job after graduating Marshall University and I had yet to find an apartment close to work. I was still living with Mom and Dad in South Charleston, thus I had to commute.
One morning the snow came down heavily and we had warnings, but I was determined to get to work. I was heading up the two-lane highway when I suddenly spun for no apparent reason and went trunk first down an embankment. I’m still not sure what happened because I was creeping, and I do mean creeping, along the road. I sat there stunned and a woman slowed down and yelled over to me, asking if I was alright. I gave her the thumbs up signal and she moved on. Then I actually managed to drive back up and onto the road. I wasn’t hurt, but the experience drove some new caution into me.
I should have remembered that experience years later when I was driving south on Interstate 77. I was on my way to visit my sister, Karen, but a wet snow had fallen by the time I reached Wytheville. I decided to pull off when I reached the next exit, but I spun out and went off the road. Amazingly, I didn’t hit anybody else and came to rest unharmed. My car needed some work; despite that expensive fact, I considered myself pretty lucky. What really made me mad was the fact snowplows came through Wytheville only a few minutes later. If I had reached the exit, everything would have been fine. I have to admit, though, that I had driven too fast for the road conditions.
Since that day, I’ve tried to lower my speed whenever the road conditions get tricky. Hearing the words “black ice” put me on alert. The road conditions seemed dry when I left work, but I knew about all kinds of places where shade and wetness add up to black ice when the temperatures drop. I determined to keep my speed under control.
As usual, I slowed down a little while other drivers kept flying along like it was a sunny day. I started up Crumpecker Hill and the snow flurries really picked up and make visibility more tricky, but other drivers kept passing me. I was going only five miles below the speed limit.
The first snow of the season is usually a time when we see lots of wrecks because people were driving too fast. Just slowing down a little makes a big difference.
Besides changing driving habits to match conditions, another worthwhile precaution involves locking up your car. Sometimes when it’s bitter cold, it’s tempting to leave your car or truck running while you duck into a store for a moment. This turns into an opportunity for somebody to jump into a vehicle and drive away with it. Another holiday precaution is to make sure not to leave bags and packages in the car; this turns them into tempting targets.
If you’re out Christmas shopping, make sure your purchases are locked up in the trunk and out of sight. I always lock up my briefcase in my trunk for that reason. One guy I know left a laptop case in his car. Somebody saw it and busted out a window to get it. The case was empty, but he still ended up with a broken window.
The weather is changing and we need to change our driving habits with it. This means driving a little more slowly than we would like to when snow and ice are on the road, and making sure our cars are locked up even if we’re going to be away only for a moment. With winter comes Thanksgiving and then Christmas, so a few precautions will help make the memories of this year’s winter season a little more pleasant.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.