The newspaper was always there – on the top left corner of the counter. The stack was laid parallel to the big glass cabinet top where the “second most” important thing in the whole store – the candy bars – were boxed up for all the world to see. All the world in those days was A.B. “Orville” Wiley’s store on the fork where Route 644 and 655 intersected in Abb’s Valley.
Normally, the road was generally peaceful but three times every 24 hours the pace picked up considerably when the shift changes at the mine happened. All the miners going to Bishop and coming home on our road to this direction would ride past sometime between seven and eight in the morning and then between four and five in the afternoon. Third shift did not have as many and most nights little people would be in bed when the “hoot owl” group went past. A great many of the U.S. Steel miners – including my Dad – also traveled the road, especially those working over at No. 14 Gary.
Otherwise, the road was not so busy. Most of the ladies were what was called housewives or homemakers, meaning they did not hold a job outside the home. Don’t let that fool you, because anyone who has done “old time” housework knows it is one of the most demanding of all professions. Dust does not take a holiday so there was always plenty of that.
Not many people had fancy clothes dryers so a Monday almost meant washing before going out with the baskets and clothes pins to hang up the items on the clothes line. If those lines were long, then there was usually a pole or “clothesline pole” to help hold up those lines. If the wind was high, that meant extra attention needed to be paid because the heavy, wet clothing might very well pull the line and then tumble to the ground. Usually, that was not too bad but all too often it might mean another washing had to be done.
By the end of May, not only was the clothes drying outside in full swing but so was the garden work for most families. At that time it was little more than a decade since the end of World War II and the “greatest generation” had grown up with vegetables provided by the back yard plot. There was more than one reason for that – in the earlier days it was not very easy to find “store bought” food on small business shelves and not many had much extra money to spend on such goods and during the war years with rationing making some foods very scarce, the so-called “victory gardens” provided a hefty portion of the family’s food.
In our neck of the woods, most gardens were plowed by horses or mules and only in the mid-1960s did tractors begin to appear. Some folks led the way after the plowing and disking was done by bringing in new-fangled tillers but for many, mattocks and hoes were the instruments of choice to battle the weeds which always wanted to take over the area. Gardens looked very nice in most cases and that was no accident. Old timers laid out the rows with string and so those long sets of beans and corn rows and potatoes and tomatoes were always precisely geometric. Not only did that improve the growing process but it sent a silent message to any passersby that the garden owner took a lot of pride in the process.
There always seemed to be something to do inside and outside. While the men were working deep underground or running heavy equipment atop some mountain the women were toiling away at home to do their (very) equal part in maintaining the family unit. Children – those “country kids” anyway, had their own chores to earn their keep. In fact, the boys and girls served in their fashion to do just about anything the grownups did. Older siblings were babysitters for the young’ins, helped with cooking and cleaning, outside yard work and gardening and any farm chores that needed to be done.
In those final years of the 1950s and into the early 60s, the opportunity for watching television was limited and since a majority of the population had not grown up with the little screen, it took time to build up to the modern dosage of viewing. Many children either had work to do or simply preferred to be outside on good days. After supper or at news time was when the TV became more important.
In the midst of this was the local store. Mr. Wiley had been a miner at one time but some of his family members had also owned little stores, including another one on the Mudfork side of the hill, and so he joined the ranks of the merchants. Since he knew virtually all of the men who worked in the mines because during the school year his store location at the forks of the road where the bus picked up children he knew every family well.
And – the Daily Telegraph was delivered to the store. To read about politics from Mr. Hugh Shott’s or Dick Wesley’ perspective or sports as handed down by “Stubby” Currence, one had to get a paper off that counter. There were features from every community, weather reports near and far, movie listings from the Granada, Colonial and State theaters, Channel 6 TV lineups, cartoons and various items to interest nearly everybody. What a treat and it still is!
Still, I can tell you it was not easy to look only at the paper with all of that candy so close by.
Larry Hypes is a teacher at Bluefield High School and a columnist for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
