News in the paper, news on TV, news on the radio — I just love to read or watch or listen and try to find out at least some of what is happening. The world is not any larger (about 25,000 miles in circumference) than it has ever been but because of the instantaneous media coverage we can usually find out updates in minutes rather than hours or days as it was in the past. And that is the recent past, not a century ago.
Per capita (for each person in relation to the overall number of persons) there is probably not much of a change in bad news. It is simply that we have so much coverage of it. For instance, I was listening to a gospel group recently and the song was about those dreaded end times. That tune was written nearly 80 years ago and the time, the song writer said it was right in line with what is – was – happening then. Guess what? It is still happening and maybe these are the last days. Never have I doubted that God’s time is not our time and I am sure he laughs at us down here worrying about 24-hour days.
Nevertheless, the Wednesday Daily Telegraph and several other broadcast sources had stories that sadden and scared and maybe even amused at times a great many people. Some were local, some state, others national and still others international.
A major issue for the city of Welch hearkened back to the days of my own youth. Welch is seeking to create more parking in an attempt to help local business. Great idea and I hope it is not too late. Remember the old days when Bluefield’s streets were decorated with parking meters and the parking building charged for cars to reside there? It was one of the most aggravating issues that shoppers had to contend with.
Bluefield, of course, got away with it because there was no town to compete with it. Welch was (is?) the McDowell County equivalent of the Summit City. Half a century ago, in either place, the sidewalks on weekends were so crowded that shoppers often had to step to the curbs to let crowds pass. That is a wonderful problem for cities to have but those days are long gone.
Here in Bluefield, the meters were removed years ago and so was the parking building. Welch still has a building which is historic and now the charges for that are gone, too. I applaud the decision and the only question is: what took so long?
There was some not so nice news, too. When I was little, it was a big thing to have some money. We dealt in nickels and dimes, mostly, with an occasional quarter tossed in just to make our eyes gleam. There was quite a celebration one year when Dad’s wages went up from $19 to $22 per day. Somehow, that came to mind when a story appeared regarding the decision in Virginia to forego raising the minimum wage. Sounds good, unless one’s salary is not high enough to begin with. I have known many on that part of the spectrum, when they simply did not have the opportunity to get a job that paid more. Even now, in many sections of Four Seasons Country, there are citizens who work not one but often two jobs and still fight to stay above the poverty level. It is convenient to look down from a lofty perch on the less fortunate and say they could do better if they wanted to. I don’t know anybody who wants to live from payday to payday and wonder which bills they might be able to pay.
Oh, another one from my home state – what is the “tip line” business initiated by the new governor to cause even more problems for educators? I just love politicians who are not teachers or counselors or coaches or principals trying to control people often doing jobs that they themselves could not or would not do.
It makes this old teacher wonder if the state is trying to get out of the public education business altogether. Don’t raise wages, look over the educator’s shoulder, let people outside the actual workplace control what goes on there. Envision the time when Virginia’s educators head out en masse to find jobs someplace else. But if selected charter schools and “those who pay can go to good schools” take much more hold, that may well happen. Before you complain too much, what company would let an outside agency dictate policy that way? It is easy to pick on the schools, already often being forced to be parent, food provider and protector, who are not a money-making operation but set the foundation for those which are.
Oh, well, with all this criticism, I ask forgiveness for (perhaps) violating the principle of Matthew 7:1 “Judge not, that ye be not judged.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
