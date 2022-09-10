A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about West Virginia receiving federal dollars to plug and reclaim abandoned gas and oil wells:
• Webster’s definition of infrastructure and the Democrats definition of infrastructure and two completely different things! — Larry T.
• Why isn’t the extraction industry that drilled these wells paying for this cleanup? — Bill S.
On a story about West Virginia American Water Company filing for another rate increase:
• Dear God, we can’t afford water as it is — Delma H.
• We are paying for their raises — Bill S.
• Are they using the excuse that people are using too much water, so they need to earn more money to pay for it? Or are they using the excuse that people are using too little water, so they need to increase the price to compensate? — Neal V.
On a story about lawmakers announcing a $27.9 million federal funding award for a broadband expansion project in West Virginia through GigaBeam Networks:
• I think it’s unreal there are still dead zones along the W.Va. Turnpike — Kathy L.
• After reading this post I am upset that they did not mention McDowell County. As always, McDowell is the forgotten county. Someone needs to put pressure on these politicians — Shirley D.
• McDowell County is always left out. Time to start voting people out of office that doesn’t include McDowell County — Rita P.
• It would be nice to see the map on these 9,100 locations. For years, all we have heard is lip service — Tammy E.
• Don’t you think there’s a lot more you could do with $30 million then upgrade some internet? — Gary S.
On a story about Bluefield going another year without a 90-degree lemonade day:
• Current Bluefield Lemonade Days are based on the temp at the airport. Perhaps if the temp were taken downtown, there would be Lemonade Days in Bluefield — Bill S.
• I really don’t understand bemoaning the lack of lemonade days. The concept was intended to promote Bluefield’s relatively cool summer temps. The point is not to get the free lemonade every year — Annette B.
• They need to use the temp of downtown instead of the airport — Savannah C.
• Buy you some property near the Mercer County Airport and you won’t have to worry about global warming ever again!— Larry T.
On a story about an electric school bus being used in Mercer County for a six-week pilot project:
• Our children should not be used for trial runs — Betty R.
• Either it will leave the children stranded or it could burst into flames — Travis W.
• Interesting to see if they put this bus on a mountainous route or one of the flatter ones — Tammy E.
• Most likely many parts of the bus were made using coal as a part of the manufacturing process. But, the ‘green’ leftist don’t want to discuss that subject — William P.
• Testing this with kids is like using them for lab rats. Only a way to push them on people is move so fast people have no choice but (to) let their kids ride in something not trusted like the vaccines — Elaine F.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice touting a revenue increases, and more new businesses:
• Raise the minimum wage with all that increased revenue. We rank 4th in the nation in poverty and have close to 7,000 children in the foster care system — Tina R.
• Good, but well past time to get rid of personal property tax on vehicles. West Virginia is one of only five states still forcing drivers to pay a tax every single year for the necessity of owning a car so they can get to work! — Mel S.
• Yes. They are increasing thanks to the creative minds of state and local leaders to come up with new types of taxes and increases on existing taxes. But at least we get to hear our oppressors brag about running a surplus — Vickie C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.