A selection of stories from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Bluefield Regional Medical Center halting all inpatient, ancillary services:
• Wouldn’t it be utterly amazing if BRMC became a complete service, cutting edge regional cardiac care center — everything from surgery to rehab? The talent and the potential is already there. Add in a really up to date ER and testing facilities and very much needed services would be available in an area that really needs them! — Anya P.
• There is no way they are gonna handle all the patients. We better pack a lunch if you head to the ER now. You’ll be there for days before you are treated — Angel C.
• PCH needs to move the Behavior Pavilion to BRMC campus and add psychological services for adolescents increasing those psych services to the area. When I worked for a local ambulance company, we would have to transfer adolescent children to Beckley, Morgantown or Huntington — Keith G.
• It’s going to affect a lot more then 340 employees. It’s going to affect the whole surrounding area — Anne P.
On a story about the Bluefield Police Department seeking a suspect in a violent rape of a special needs juvenile:
• This is horrible! I’m in tears! I’m sending love, hugs and prayers to the young lady who was attacked and her family. Heaven help us! — Kathy E.
• Prayers you find this sick, no good person — Carmen N.
• I pray this family finds the person responsible and there is justice — Traci E.
On a story about Virginia Governor Ralph Northam rejecting President Trump’s request for Virginia National Guard troops to be sent to Washington, D.C., to help maintain peace and order among the protestors:
• Mr Floyd didn’t deserve to be killed by a cop in the manner he was, all four of them officers should be given the death penalty, but no need in destroying communities where people have to live, but half of the people doing the destruction aren’t even from the communities they are destroying — Danny K.
• He should open his own home up and let the looters have whatever they want. If he doesn’t want to protect us then he should have no protection himself — Karen McC.
• He’s a joke. Northam needs to leave office. What these “protestors” are doing is wrong. Raph Northam let the guard in — Ryver B.
• What is wrong with you people? Do you want this country burned to the ground cause if they are not stopped that’s exactly what will happen and then all you people will be crying because your city and your home is gone and your food and medical is gone and then you will be blaming Trump for that — Valerie B.
On a Letter to the Editor encouraging readers to take responsibility for their own health:
• I am being a responsible and caring adult for myself, my family and community and wearing a mask. I’m sorry this is such an inconvenience for you and hope you don’t infect a loved one — Debbi B.
• If they were true medical grade masks. They’re not. All they do is give folks a false sense of security — Rebecca L.
• It’s not about you and your comfort. How about you stay home if you won’t wear a mask, lower the risk so the rest of us can shop? I have to go out even though I’m immune compromised to get supplies. I do take responsibility for my own health and stay out of public places as much as possible. But I am so grateful for those who think of us when they go out and wear a mask — Denise S.
• Wearing a mask during a pandemic isn’t being controlled by the government. It’s being a decent person and having regard for the health of others — Cody H.
On a story about President Trump looking for a new state to hold the Republican National Convention in after the Democratic governor of North Carolina would not agree to loosen coronavirus restrictions:
• Gov Justice invited him, thank you. Trump 2020 — Karen D.
• Trump 2020 — Sharon R.
• West Virginia — Tracy S.
