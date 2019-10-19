Bridging the fall gap from Fayetteville to Social Security

Has it really been 40 years since the big bridge over the New River Gorge up in Fayette County opened? Actually, the bridge was completed and dedicated in October 1977 but the first “Bridge Day” was held in 1980.
Many of the old-timers who were there before the bridge was built may be thinking more of “45” than “40” because it was said at the time the bridge was finished that the travel time from one side of the New River to the other was cut from 45 minutes to 45 seconds.
“Bridge Day” has outgrown the state label and has become a national event which also attracts visitors from other countries. Thousands will be in attendance, for events including concerts, a car show, 5K run, bungee jumping and a host of other attractions including a wide variety of food and beverage offerings.
Officials say that for many visitors the best way to enjoy the day is to ride a shuttle from one of the nearby venues. The huge number of fans on hand is not that much of a surprise – according to researchers, the bridge is within a day’s drive of two-thirds of America’s total population.
It is a big construction marvel, no doubt about it. Engineers noted back in ‘77 that it was the largest single job ever completed in West Virginia. The entire length of the bridge is 3,030 feet, not a lot shorter than the runway at the Mercer County Airport which measures 4,743 feet.
The massive arch measures 1,700 feet. That arch was the largest in the country when it was finished but it is “only” the fourth-longest now.
Some 876 feet above the river, the big bridge carries more than 16,000 vehicles daily, but none will be allowed on Bridge Day for safety reasons. Those parachute jumpers who will leap from the span today, the most daring of them, will jump almost 850 feet, which is easily more than twice the length from home plate to the center field wall at nearby Bowen Field here in Bluefield.
On the local scene, far removed from the spectacle of the great bridge, things may not always be so exciting but they are definitely attracting attention.
We have started turning up the heat not just in the house but in the cars, too. Guess I will have to wear long pants outside for the next few months and thicker socks, too. It’s time to make sure the leaves are all out of the gutter. Have I checked the anti-freeze in all the cars?
Even in the daylight, it is harder to see the deer now. Their coats have turned to gray by now and are much thicker in just the past few days. The groundhogs are coming out later, going in earlier and eating everything in sight as fast as they can. It’s almost time for them to hibernate. We have not seen any bears this season (thank goodness!) but their long winter’s nap is just around the corner, too.
As far as rest goes, the weed eater still has some work to do but the lawn mower(s) might have one more round left on this set of blades before snow falls. Since it was so dry over the last few weeks the grass is virtually finished for this year. Some of it looks like it might be done permanently but the verdict won’t be completely in until mid-April.
Sports – no matter what the season, it seems there is always plenty to talk about. Well, at least for most people. In Missouri and right on to the banks of the Anacostia River, it has become known as a National Disaster. That is, if you happen to be a Cardinals fan. For the first time in 86 years, the Washington (Senators) Nationals are going to the World Series. Even the most die-hard fans of other teams – except, of course, the Astros and Yankees – are likely to be cheering for the Nats to win it all.
Certainly, it is a city filled with the kind of tumult that Washington is enduring right now from Congress to the White House, a good old American out-in-the-open tradition like baseball must seem to be a gift from on high. Maybe this success was simply meant to be.
Our local football teams, most of whom are doing well this year, have begun to seriously study the rankings as provided by either the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission or the Virginia High School League. Playoffs are roughly one month ahead. The Graham golf team just finished a very successful campaign, and the West Virginia soccer season is in full swing with sectionals beginning this coming week. Outdoor track and field activities have also been prominent in recent days.
Last, and maybe least, is the upcoming Social Security raise. Word is that medicine and various other fees will cancel it before we make it to the bank.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
