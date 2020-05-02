Books and games are fine but the good earth is so important to each of us

Take me out to the ball game – or just take me out. A good teacher from years ago said a grove can become a rut and if I have to stay in the house much longer the path from the kitchen to the living room to the den is going to become a rut. It is not just because I want to run through the house, but here in Abb’s Valley it has rained 15 of the last 22 days and has been cold a few others. At least, on those sunny days I have been able to get the yard(s) mowed and keep the trimming in fairly good order.
I do not want that to sound (too much) like complaining. First, I thank the Lord I am still able to get out there and make war against weeds and high grass. The people I feel sorry for, first, are those who do not have the strength any more to do yard work. Most of all – and this might sound odd to some – the ones my heart hurts for the most are the ones who do not have a yard to mow.
Sure, there are plenty of people who live in apartments or communities who have absolutely no desire to operate a trimmer and never want to own a lawn mower. That is fine. As Grandpa Frank said, it takes all kinds of people to keep the rust off the rails. Still, just being able to be outside among growing things does something for the soul. Asphalt and concrete and steel have their places but they are not natural and most likely not as good for us as the elements right out there in the ground.
West Virginia’s own Pearl S. Buck wrote “The Good Earth” and that title says much about us. Each of us, no matter how high or low he or she may think of himself or herself, is made of the same matter that can be found in a scoop of dirt from the front yard. That is, if they have a front yard. Let us go back to the Bible for a minute, and an examination of Genesis 2:7 “The Lord formed man of the dust of the ground” and Genesis 3:19 “till thou return to the ground, for out of it thou wast taken; for dust thou art…”) shows that according to the Good Book, we are made of the right stuff.
Recently, social service, health and especially law enforcement agencies have made note of the fact that domestic disputes and family violence go up during periods of confinement. That is understandable and no surprise. It does, however, make me think of those folks who do not have much space to wander around in. A yard is much to be grateful for. Here is another “thank you, Lord” moment because no matter how testy we might be feeling at the Hypes’ house there is always room to roam here. It is a blessing at all times and certainly now. By the way, we do not spend much time arguing, in case you wondered!
As a teacher, parent, grandparent and social observer, my thoughts often turn to the youngsters when confinement is an issue. Those boys and girls need space, they need plenty of “outside” time to run and jump and play and simply be children. Books have their place and much of my time in the past few days has been spent in my own little library. Few things make me happier than spending precious minutes each morning with my own copy of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. I also take time enough to watch the news both local and national.
I want my students to do all of that, as well, but just as importantly, I hope they are moving around. The ones I worry about most are those who have only a sidewalk or those whose neighbors are on the floor above or below or just beyond the next wall. And – that is not all bad but exercise is so valuable. I wish school systems in every state offered physical education classes at all grade levels. It would be a real benefit and that combined with a decent diet would lessen many of our health issues. The other thing is, it would be much more fun.
Since I referred to Genesis earlier, let the sermon continue. As many of you know, I do not promote video games much and am not a fan of Facebook, or tweets or twitters, etc., not because I think they are so evil but I worry about youngsters (and older people) who spend too much time sitting in front of a gadget with a bright plastic screen and not moving around. Exercise is just as important – maybe more. Before you think about it, yes, I know that mental exercise is good, as well, and many of the games and media venues are intellectually valuable. So there.
In the meantime, stay safe and see if you can do a little walking before or after your reading. Finally, when you look at all the good earth in Four Seasons Country, you can feel like we are all part of it together and let us do our best to stay above the grass for as long as we possibly can.
Larry Hypes is a teacher at Bluefield High School and a columnist for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.