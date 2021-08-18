Bob and Betty could be extreme weather prognosticators

First it was a rabbit. Then I started noticing a lot of chipmunks and squirrels that were scurrying around outside. But I wasn’t expecting a groundhog, and certainly not two groundhogs.
Yes, one day I looked out the backdoor, and sure enough a groundhog was walking around outside feasting on apples that had fallen off of a nearby tree.
For a minute or two, I thought maybe it could have been a opossum, even though at one point he was standing on his two back feet holding an apple in his tiny hands while staring into the door. So I quickly snapped a few photographs of him with my cellphone, and began texting my sister and Editor Samantha Perry, asking the same question, “Is this a opossum or a groundhog?”
I, of course, included photos with those text messages, and within a minute or two, the phone started dinging. Both my sister Lisa and Samantha responded saying “yes” — it’s a groundhog. Lisa thought it was cute, and Samantha reminded me that groundhogs have sharp teeth and can be mean.
For the record, this groundhog is kind of fat and doesn’t look very mean. And he’s not alone. About two weeks later, a second groundhog showed up. Now I have two groundhogs on most mornings, and evenings, walking around outside looking for apples and food.
I immediately fired back a text message response saying something along the lines of — “well, if I have a groundhog, I’m going to go ahead and call it right now. Six more weeks of climate change!”
Of course, I was being sarcastic, so please don’t feel compelled to send me an email about this.
But it did get me thinking. If the groundhog can predict winter, then why not extreme weather too?
Anyhow, I started worrying about what would happen if the rabbit and the two groundhogs ended up in the front yard at the same time. Well, earlier this week, all three were in the front yard, but not at the same time. Or at least I don’t think so.
First I saw the groundhog wandering around outside. It was fairly early in the morning, I would say about 7:30 a.m. or so. I didn’t open the door because I didn’t want to scare him away. Then, a few minutes later, I looked outside and saw the rabbit hopping around. Both are eating grass, items from my garden and those apples that keep falling on the ground.
I just call the rabbit, well “rabbit.” He doesn’t seem to mind me, and I can even open the door and walk around outside while he is in the yard. I call the two groundhogs Bob and Betty. I can’t call Bob “Charlie” since a nearby university is already using that name for their groundhog.
I’ve never had a groundhog hanging around outside before, so it will be interesting to see if Bob and Betty become a permanent resident of the backyard. If he (and she?) does, then I’ll also have to see what happens come winter time, and whether or not the two groundhogs reemerge around Groundhog Day. If so, then perhaps I can make my own Groundhog Day prediction for 2022.
Maybe Bob and Betty will, in fact, become the region’s first climate change prognosticators.
Let’s just make up some new rules. Why not? If Bob and Betty see their shadow on Feb. 2, then we can expect six more weeks of extreme weather — winter included.
Of course, there won’t be any apples on the ground in February, so I’m not for sure what the groundhogs, or the rabbit for that matter, will be eating at that time.
It all depends upon whether the two groundhogs stick around or not. I have a sneaky feeling that they will. In fact, I think Bob has been living in the area for quite a while now, most likely in a small cave on a hillside adjoining the property.
I always figured I would end up with another cat, or maybe even a dog, but that isn’t going to happen now, at least not while two groundhogs and a rabbit are hanging around in the back yard. To their credit, you mainly see them at dusk and dawn, but they are still there.
I like to walk outside in the evening, so I guess I’ll need to keep an extra eye out for the groundhog.
You never know when he will be walking around outside, sometimes on his two back feet.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
