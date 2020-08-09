A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about top health officials, including the county health officer, board of health chairman and health department administrator, all leaving the Mercer County Board of Health:
• Time to appoint Gregg Puckett to the Mercer County Board of Health. He’ll straighten this mess out! — Bill S.
• Why are all these health officials resigning for? This isn’t the only county I’ve read about it happening in — Adam G.
• Well, well, well. Isn’t this a shock. It’s kinda suspicious that all three leaves at the same time. Apparently there is something drastically wrong here — Delma H.
• I feel Dr. Kathy Wides was doing the best job she could with a likely uncooperative board and a state DHHR that has been tying her hands. It’s a shame that she resigned and Ms. Kadar elected to retire — Annette B.
On a story about the Mercer County Board of Health being asked by city officials in Bluefield to reconsider a medical marijuana dispensary:
• Studies have shown amazing results with medical use. I think it would be an amazing opportunity especially for veterans with PTSD in this area. And many kids with medical conditions could benefit as well. I do not agree with recreational use, but let’s face it. The people who are adults and who truly need it are using anyway — Misty C.
• You would be amazed at some of the groups and companies that attempted to invest major capital into the area that was turned away by certain commissioner(s) and ultimately missed out on major revenue for our community and took business elsewhere in the state — Andrew W.
• Bet if there family needed it for cancer or anything they wish they had passed it. Then you all will pay your fines like any people that needs this and get caught trying to survive the illness that came upon them and getting it elsewhere — Barb T.
• Why does this area always seem to push means of true development away at light speed. Old ways of thinking are killing our economy — Matthew C.
• Better than the pill mills West Virginia is so popular for — Barry B.
On a story about officials discussing future plans for the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center campus:
• Plain and simple, we need another hospital in Bluefield. Princeton cannot service this entire area, especially during a pandemic — Joe H.
• If the hospital had been successful it would never have been sold in the first place — Bill C.
• I [would] love to see it used for medical programs like nursing, dental hygienist and other similar programs — Crissy C.
On a story about Mercer County reporting 25 new coronavirus cases in a single day, the largest spike yet:
• Once schools re-open, we’ll probably see a bigger increase. Doctors are now saying kids can be carrying COVID. There is much we do not know about this virus, and yet here we are, being stupid by opening everything — Ophelia M.
• This would go down if we leave things closed that attracted people out of state. Keep schools closed. People wear a mask and we would be OK — Michael B.
On a story about Tazewell County increasing litter fines to $2,500 with the possibility of 12 months in jail:
• Sounds good to me and you can start with the ones that live in Falls Mills. I’m tired of picking up their beer cans and bottles — Jean J.
• Litter pick up! Shame them. Put their names in the paper, show their pictures and community service with litter pickup! Supervised — Melayne M.
• Make them pick up trash along roadways every weekend for a year or on their days off if they work — Dena M.
• Chain gangs. Don’t incarcerate them! Give them 2,000 hours community service and take their weekends away. If unemployed make them work off their time six days a week — Greg K.
On a story about West Virginia Governor Jim Justice suggesting a mandatory quarantine for anyone who vacations at COVID-19 hot spots:
• Need to stop these trail riders from coming in this state — Lora C.
• I think West Virginia needs to shut down again. We don’t have big enough hospitals or the room for all who is sick, then the virus patients on top of it. Then Bluefield closing it’s not getting better anytime soon. West Virginia is not getting the help it needs. It seems like they can’t even treat the virus — Tonya B.
• You need to mandate employers do temperature screenings every day as well. It isn’t being done everywhere — Cassandra K.
• I live next to a state park. Most of the camper vehicles have out of state tags. Why do you not ask him to be quarantined? — Mary L.
