The celebration has already begun at the area’s — and West Virginia’s — newest university. Bluefield State College is no more and Bluefield State University sits proudly on the North Side, a jewel in the city’s crown. To be sure, a treasure often overlooked by many and now working hard to retake its rightful place among the state’s best institutions of higher learning.
Since 1895, when it was first known as Bluefield Colored Institute, BSC/BSU has usually labored to have equal footing with the other higher learning institutions. Even the governor of West Virginia, a gentleman whose name shall not appear here, neglected to actually sign the document that would have officially created the school and instead simply let it happen on the date when the legislature had decreed the school would come in existence.
Unlike a great many new schools, Bluefield State was not blessed with a wide, rolling beautifully landscaped campus, but instead was perched on the steep hills adjacent to the Norfolk & Western Railway tracks. The scholars thus had to contend with not only the challenge of the lessons being taught them but the constant roar and din of the ceaseless number of trains rolling through town in the days when steam locomotives, both pulling the trains and being serviced in the massive roundhouse less than half a mile from the campus, filled the air day and night with cinders and heavy clouds of smoke.
It was not conducive to learning and in fact, over many years, one could find editorials, often penned Bluefield Daily Telegraph editor Hugh Ike Shott himself, lamenting the amazing amount of pollution being spread over the city proper. On the other hand, those rails brought jobs and prosperity to the local area and Bluefield State, on the railroad side and a mountain removed from the more pastoral Bluefield College (founded in 1922) and half a county away from Concord College (now Concord University) in picturesque Athens, steadily advanced its academic and athletic programs.
National championship football teams were produced at BSC and the classes, first presided over in the early days by President Hamilton Hatter, began to produce young men and women who gradually spread out across the coalfields and beyond to start enriching the lives of their fellow students in the public schools.
Later, in mid-century and extending into the 1970s, the then-Big Blues excelled again, with outstanding basketball teams led by Tony Mandeville, John Quintier and football power was restored by Tony Colobro, who had earlier created a high school grid powerhouse at Welch.
It was not easy. For the first six decades of the school’s existence, the United States was a segregated country. Even here, for many years, BSC sat just a few hundred yards away from Park Central High School, which had replaced Genoa as the city’s “black” high school and students at either one had only to look across the bustling rail lines at “white” Beaver High School on the opposite hill. Finally, by the early 1960s, the situation had begun to change.
Still, there was the explosion in 1968 which made national headlines as part of the physical education building was blown away. That put an end to the dormitories on campus and was the beginning of a long, slow decline in progress. While other schools could offer housing for incoming students, Bluefield State enrollees either commuted or had to find local citizens who would rent them accommodations.
That would eventually lead to the demise of the storied football program in the early 1980s. Even the school’s highly-touted education program would eventually feel the effects and many previous secondary ed. Students had to seek degrees elsewhere. The school that had once provided as many as an estimated half of all the area coaches was now on perilous ground and an ill-advised plan to consolidate with Concord and perhaps even close the Bluefield campus altogether seemed close to becoming reality.
Yet, oh joy! Seemingly rising like the ancient Phoenix from the ashes with leaders like President Robin Capehart and support both moral and financial from a variety of funding, aided in part by the school’s Historically Black Colleges and University’s status, things began to change.
Debt has been reduced, faculty has hope for growth and advancement. Helped by local contributions such as Paul Cole School of Business addition, optimism is on the rise. New dormitories are under construction. The football team is back and winning games. It seems at long last as if the playing field has been leveled for the school.
The city of Bluefield is on board and now the future does present opportunity. A new mascot, a new beginning built on a foundation of determination and an expanding program of advanced degrees has the school on an upward trajectory.
More than ever, I am proud to look up on the wall at my diploma from Bluefield State College and applaud the wonderful promotion to Bluefield State University. The school welcomed me and gave me opportunity half a century ago in the most wonderful way. I look forward to the next years with even greater promise.
Congratulations, BSU.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
