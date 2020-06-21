A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about discussions that are underway to find new uses for Bluefield Regional Medical Center, including retaining its emergency room:
• If it were me making a decision about this building, I’d be looking at Pikeville Medical Center and Charlotte. Labor and delivery would be open, emergency would be open and I’d be looking into specialty units, for those that have to flown out else where. Upgrade their facility and technology — Julie C.
• We honestly need a hospital in Bluefield. Who wants to drive to Princeton and four to six hours just to be seen in the ER — Lajaun M.
• It’s a shame. We are losing good doctors. Not just from Bluefield but from Princeton ... — Joyce T.
• Would Carilion in Virginia be interested in expanding here? — Deb Mc. C.
On a story about the 14th and 15th COVID-19 cases in Mercer County being travel related:
• There will be more. Everyone travels through Mercer County. There’s thousands and thousands of cases here in North Carolina and many travel to West Virginia from here including me — Brandon D.
• My question is why didn’t Mercer County Health Department put out a statement when it comes to protesting about social distancing — David M.
• I figured. Everyone is starting to vacation now, there will probably be more — Jamie L.
On a story about a new COVID-19 outbreak in West Virginia being linked to a Greenbrier County church:
• I think they need to stop worrying about the churches and start worrying about a few other gatherings — KevinSherry C.
• Our church is controlling foot-traffic flow, requiring masks, skipping every other row, place six feet “pool noodles” between family units, and singing is optional (with masks) after service.... — Jonathan R.
• No state or federal mandates were issued! Trump and Justice both said open the churches! — Freida H.
• [It was] mentioned a video showing this congregation not practicing COVID-19 precautions. Would like to see this video and, if true, the minister and church leaders should be prosecuted for causing the spread of COVID-19 in Greenbrier County. They should at least have to pay for the fumigation of the church, contact tracing, etc! — Bill S.
On a story about a Mercer County judge overturning a conviction and granting a new trial for a Princeton couple charged with the murder of an infant child:
• People like me and you would never see daylight again. These two will probably walk away with a pat on the back. That’s just the way the system works, our Mercer County court system anyway — Debbie E.
• This makes sense, and it’s good that the judge is doing it. They were found guilty of intentionally killing their child, and also found guilty of unintentionally killing their child. So they’re going to have a new trial to decide which one it actually was. And, yeah, not guilty on both of the charges is technically possible, but that’s not going to happen — Chris S.
• Did any of you all read the article and actually comprehend it? There was an issue with the way the verdict was written. No doubt, they’ll be found guilty again, be sentenced, and serve their time. It’s better than the judge letting it slide, they appeal, get off on a technicality, and justice never be served — Shep S.
On a story about Concord University eliminating certain degree programs:
• Makes me wonder just what degrees are appealing to students today. Do these degrees offer an opportunity for jobs that will financially support graduates? — Loretta M.
• I think this is excellent! You can still earn a BS in Special Ed, just not a Masters. The Special Ed program that was in place was excellent when I was there — Anne R.
• Since West Virginia pushes recreation and CU is located in some of the best recreation opportunities the state offers, why is CU eliminating its recreation management degree? — Bill S.
• Disappointing for students from southern West Virginia — Christy B.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice warning that face coverings may be mandated if COVID-19 outbreaks continue in the state:
• It’s ridiculous that people just won’t follow the guidelines. If everyone wore a mask and practiced social distancing, like other countries in the world, this would have been done in about a month — Coty H.
• How will we ever fight a virus if we hide from it forever. No matter how long we’re locked up the virus will still be out there. We need to build natural tolerances to it. This is insane — Ashton S.
• Close everything back down for two weeks. Everything this time. Make everyone out wear a mask or pay a fine. It will be gone in two weeks — Danny R.
