Big truck or not, winter is no time for aggressive drivers

Now that it is mid January, one can probably be forgiven for daydreaming about spring. Unfortunately, we still have a lot of winter to get through.
Sure it’s been warm outside. In fact, the last couple of days have been downright balmy. You couldn’t ask for better weather in January.
But our spring weather pattern is coming to an end. Colder weather will arrive Thursday, and Old Man Winter will hang around for a while.
Yes. It will be cold enough to snow, particularly at night.
So far we’ve dodged the big snowstorm bullet, but there is still plenty of time to see a winter storm.
Sadly, as often is the case around this time of the year, the biggest problem isn’t the weather, but reckless drivers.
Yep. Folks who ride your bumper, pass you illegally on a double-line and blind you from behind with their bright headlight beams on at night.
It’s now a part of the daily routine, and something that I expect to deal with just about every day during the evening commute. Well, sometimes the morning commute as well.
I’ll give you a recent daytime example. I was crossing a bridge not far from the state line that intersects with Route 102 in the Falls Mills area. As I was approaching this intersection, I noticed that the driver of the vehicle behind me was right on my bumper. This happens a lot on the Falls Mills/Brushfork Road. My plan was to turn left. But I couldn’t do so until I yielded to traffic first on Route 102.
Of course, the person behind me was going to turn right, and had no intentions of waiting on me. So he began to navigate around my vehicle (even though there was no room to do so). He also was apparently oblivious to the concept of yielding the right of way to approaching traffic.
Complicating matters was the fact that a large (and I mean, very large) coal truck was turning off of Route 102 and onto the bridge. So just as the guy in the truck behind me was trying to pass me, the very large coal truck was making a right turn onto the bridge with very little room to spare.
Somehow, every vehicle got around each other without an accident occurring.
Had the driver behind me exercised a little safety and common sense — and had he waited for his turn to enter onto Route 102 — there would have been no problems. But nope. He had to pass me before I could yield to approaching traffic.
Needless to say, I was glad to finally make that left turn onto Route 102. No thanks to the inpatient driver behind me, and the coal truck driver who crossed the center line while trying to navigate the curve onto the bridge.
I often marvel (and curse) at the stupidity of other drivers.
How in the world did some of these people ever earn a driver’s license?
The worse yet are those individuals with large pick-up trucks — I’m talking about people who are driving those large Ford F-350 super duty trucks that get right on your bumper and try to run you off the road. You can never drive fast enough for these individuals. But just because they are driving a large truck, it doesn’t mean they own the road.
In fact, the rules of the road still apply equally to all drivers, regardless of the size of their vehicle.
I drive a Jeep, and have done so for as long as I can remember. (I think the last actual car I had was in college). Since then I have only had Jeeps. And while I have no desire to get into a “my Jeep is better than your truck debate,” I will say that I often referred to my older Jeeps as a tank. They drove (usually without a problem) in all kinds of snow. I miss those old Jeeps. The newer model Jeep Patriot I’m driving now also does a good job.
Still, I drive a lot slower and safer when area roadways are snow covered and hazardous. But I’ve come to the conclusion that just about everyone else out there doesn’t. I’ve had far too many people to pass me illegally on a double-line on snow-covered roads to say otherwise.
And that’s just foolish. People shouldn’t be passing other people in a non-passing zone on snow-covered roads.
Spring can’t get here soon enough. I’m talking about March, April and May for the record. Not our recent 70 degree January days.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
