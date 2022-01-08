We’ve had a poofball meandering around our house these past three weeks.
Unlike the nefarious dust bunny species of puff — those who suddenly emerge from behind the fridge the minute company arrives — this one actually has eyes, legs and a tail that wags at light speed.
And piranha teeth.
Yes, let’s not forgot those razor-sharp, pearly white, scalpels of pain.
I did not have a well thought-out plan to bring this feisty ball of fluff into our home.
But impulsivity is apparently one of my strong points.
•••
Most long-time readers of this column know we are a dog family and, more specifically, German shepherd people.
We have been blessed to share our home with many different breeds and mutts through the years, but I have always had a penchant, a preference and a special love for the guardian herders.
I was around age 2 when we had our first German shepherd, Smokey. Somewhere there is an 8-millimeter roll of film showing me toddling about the yard with Smokey following loyally by my side.
This breed is empathetic to the point of being near mind-readers, always knowing when a hug or cuddle or lawn romp is needed.
•••
Last summer, we lost our boy, Pica. I won’t go into details, other than to say it was sudden, tragic and devastating.
We still had our girl, Cassie, and in the aftermath I worried about her constantly. But as for getting another dog — another shepherd — we did not plan to go down that route again.
Life, at that moment, was about spoiling Cassie — with toys, and treats, and as much love as possible.
•••
The old adage about “time healing old wounds” is so cliche I am embarrassed to write it.
But, perhaps, its overuse comes from inherent truth.
Personally, I’m not sure if it heals old wounds, but it does force one to move on. To face the bad and come to terms with it. To remember the good, and appreciate the love shared with a human … or dog.
I’ve thought a lot about Pica these past few months. And, amid the waterfall of tears, I realized what Pica enjoyed most was the happiness of his humans and his girl, Cassie.
•••
It was an ad in a shopper printed at our Beckley hub. I’m not sure why I called the number, other than I once again felt extreme guilt when I left for work leaving Cassie home alone.
They had a litter of German shepherd puppies. What’s the harm in a phone call?
She told me they had 10 pups that would be ready on the afternoon of Dec. 23.
One was a long-haired, sable male.
“I’ll see you on Christmas Eve morning,” I replied.
•••
After getting lost in Beckley — Good grief! How can one small city be so confusing? — I headed home with our new little puffball.
The reaction was not what I expected.
The spouse gave me a look — the look — then shook his head and said, “This is your deal.”
Cassie, initially, seemed quite excited as she sniffed the pup from nose to butt and wagged her tail excitedly. But that, too, turned suddenly.
In the blink of an eye she went from happy to alpha female and delivered a quick nip to his rear.
He wailed, she glared. But, no worries.
She did not injure him insomuch as she delivered a message: My house, my room, my bed, my toys.
•••
Despite the opening drama, things are starting to calm down. Cassie no longer constantly glares at the puppy, and he has learned to run away when she does give him “the look” — although he sometimes falls over suddenly and falls into a deep sleep.
Puppies, right?
After making me suffer with two days and nights of nonstop training, the husband finally admitted to puppy adoration on Day 3. They are now almost inseparable.
Even better, we finally have a name — this after going through more than half a dozen in a week and a half.
Among the contenders: Yeager, Agate, Nero, Shep, Neo and Devil. The husband was also (somewhat jokingly) advocating for Sir Poops-A-Lot, but I vetoed that in the early stage.
The winner, ultimately, was Bear — our new fuzzy little boy.
The new year should be interesting, as well as chaotic and complicated.
But that is life. Do we really want it any other way?
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
