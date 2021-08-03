Biden's failure to secure the border is dangerous and reckless

The Biden administration’s disaster at the southern border is dangerous and reckless. Illegal entry into the United States by thousands of illegal aliens occurs daily. Some of these people are taken under control by Border Patrol. Some are released into the state where they entered the country, and some are transferred by bus to cities and towns across the country.
The largest of those borders belongs to Texas, and the impact on that state has finally reached the breaking point.
Appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” on July 26th, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “if you recall, under the Trump administration, they pretty much had cross-border illegal immigration shut down,” he told host Maria Bartiromo.
“All that Biden had to do was to continue the Trump policies, and we would have no problem on the border whatsoever. But now it’s getting worse because Biden is opening the floodgates for people who are coming from countries where there’s an extremely low vaccination rate, and there’s an extremely high number of people coming across the border who do have COVID,” he said.
Now out of patience with the failure of the federal government to provide border security, Abbott introduced a plan to arrest and jail illegal aliens, put into effect by an executive order. “We had to open up a former prison that has now 1,000 jail beds that we’re starting to fill up,” Abbott said. “We are arresting people every single day, and we’re arresting for trespass. When you come across the [Rio Grande], you’re typically coming into private property or county property or state property. You are trespassing,” he said.
“And because I declared it an emergency, the punishment for the crime has been doubled. So, it’s either a Class B or Class A misdemeanor that can put them in jail for a half-a-year or a year,” he said. “And our goal is to continue to arrest people coming across the border, but, at the same time, surge more National Guard, more Texas Department of Public Safety officers to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can as a state to secure the border,” he continued.
Bartiromo then brought up the drugs being smuggled across the border by illegal aliens. Referring to the Biden administration’s failure to control the border from illegal entry and drugs, Abbott responded: “… fentanyl is one of the most deadly drugs that exists. It’s almost 100 times more potent than morphine, almost 50 times more potent than heroin. And it’s laced onto other drugs like ecstasy, Valium, Xanax, and other things that people are taking. And people are losing their lives,” Abbott said.
“But here’s the important mathematical fact, Maria,” Abbott continued. “And that is, when you put all law enforcement agencies together, they have seized more [than enough] fentanyl to kill, to kill every man, woman and child in the United States of America. All it takes is two milligrams for it to be a lethal dose,” he said.
“[T]he Biden administration is doing nothing to stop this,” Abbott explained.
But Texas “once again is stepping up. And we are going after the cartels.”
And, of course, being very sensitive to problems like this, the Biden administration immediately reacted. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a letter threatening legal action against Texas for trying to protect its citizens from the malfeasance of the federal government.
“I urge you to immediately rescind the Order. If you do not do so, I’m providing notice that the United States intends to pursue all appropriate legal remedies to ensure that Texas does not interfere with the functions of the federal government,” Garland’s letter said. “To the extent the Order interferes with immigration enforcement, the Order is unconstitutional.”
So, the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement policy is to allow illegal entry of people and drugs into border states, and then take legal action against the states if they try to enforce their state laws.
The southern border of the United States is also the border of four states. If the federal government refuses to protect its border from illegal alien entry, the four states have not just the right, but the absolute duty to protect their citizens from illegal immigrants entering their states. And if doing so gets in the way of the federal government’s “immigration enforcement policy,” that’s just too bad.
The Daily Wire reported last week that total apprehensions at the border for 2021 were expected to top one million by July 31, and that at this rate the border patrol will likely intercept two million illegal immigrants in 2021.
The report continued: “Around 50,000 migrants who were captured crossing the United States-Mexico border illegally have been released into the United States without court dates, only instructions to eventually report back to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office, according to a report from Axios. Only 13 percent of those, the outlet notes, have actually followed up with an ICE agent.”
The Biden administration’s failure to secure the border and protect the lives and property of Americans who live on or near the border, and protect against virus spread is a national disgrace.
James H. ‘Smokey’ Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.