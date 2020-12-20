A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge being reported locally with an increase in virus hospitalizations at Princeton Community Hospital:
• If you actually care about the nurses and other staff that are struggling, just act like it and wash your hands, limit exposures, wear masks, etc. That is how you can make everyone’s job easier — Marishka B.
• Great job, people, for making health care professionals’ lives harder with your reckless, thoughtless, selfish super-spreader gatherings — Coty H.
• My family is grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff for the dedicated care they provided our loved one. We have seen first-hand the very difficult circumstances they work under due to Covid — Stan W.
• If Christmas is a bigger surge PCH will have to open up BRMC. I don’t know why they don’t make that a COVID ward anyway. Many prayers for all our Mountaineers lost from this crazy thing — Angel C.
On a story about Virginia’s newest virus restrictions and a curfew now in place:
• This must be a Democrat thing, because here in N.C., we have the exact same mandate — Jennifer M
• At what point does the American people say, “no!” — Jamie L.
• Need a four or six week total shut down to stop it — Danny R.
• First it was “15 days to slow the spread” then it was “if we all just social distance” then it was “if we all just wear a mask” then it was “if we only had a vaccine” now we have done all of this for months, the first vaccine was given today! Now it’s “if we all just get a vaccine, wear a mask, social distance, quarantine, have a curfew and do not under any circumstance visit friends or relatives, then and only then we can kill this virus in two to three years?” Come on, we are not that stupid.... Jamie M.
On a story about Appalachian Power seeking a rate increase in West Virginia:
• McDowell is the poorest county in W.Va. Couldn’t they give people a break? These power bills are outrageous — Cathy R.
• If they would cut back on the outrageous bonuses they give to their CEO and other higher powers that be, they would (not) be needing a rate increase — Sandy S.
• Totally ridiculous. Stop buying new trucks all the time. Cut CEO pay. People are having a hard enough time — Dena M.
• Received my electric bill today and already high enough — Terry B.
• Already hard enough paying. I got my highest bill ever last month. Ridiculous — Doris A.
On a story about the Mercer County Board of Health reversing its decision on medical cannabis:
• Guess they didn’t have any time to address the COVID-19 crisis and its effect on Mercer County citizens — Bill S.
On an opinion column by James H. “Smokey” Shott about Democrat Joe Biden winning the Electoral College vote:
• Stop with the ridiculous, baseless conspiracy theories. Biden won. Grow up and get over it. It always amazes me that conservatives call us snowflakes, when they’re the delicate little brats among us — Coty H.
• Ol’ Smokey rides again. What breaches? And don’t start on drivel like this because Republicans have been cooking books for decades. Republicans gerrymander and purge people from rolls. If you are a citizen of this country then you should be able to vote. Pure and simple. Want ID? Give people one for free. The election was won fair and square and if it wasn’t then, for the hundredth time, show the proof! I grow weary of this prattle — Jeff M.
• So he’s commenting and quoting the extremely right wing Spectator article that is 100 percent debunked by basic facts — Joseph H.
