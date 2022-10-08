A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran praising the Bluefield Police Department:
• We are very fortunate to have a great police department, very fortunate to have Brian Cochran heading up prosecution! — Charles B.
• God bless Mr Cochran! Honest and don’t fall for fabricated cases for some to live upon the state — Lilly McG.
On a story about one Princeton Senior High School student involved in an accident being released from the hospital, and others improving:
• Praise the Lord! Thank you Heavenly Father for wrapping your arms around these young girls. Continue to be with each of them and their families — Robin S.
• Continued prayers for the girls as they all recover from their injuries — Delaney T.
• Thank God. There needs to be a red light at end of Eades Mill Road crossing to Pikeview Middle and High. Why won’t the county commission step up and take care of these kids and parents — Delta F.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., removing his federal permitting reform request from the continuing resolution to keep the federal government open:
• Very disappointed in him. Thought for a minute a few months ago that he was actually thinking of West Virginians. Not to be! — Eleanor S.
• I guess Joe got paid at the expense of his people he is supposed to represent. Oh well guys, think about it next time you vote! — Ted McG.
• Sad situation when your own party turns on you — Bill C.
On a story about work on the Grant Street bridge being back on schedule:
• Back on track when it’s about to start snowing. LOL — Michael Y.
On a story about President Joe Biden urging the oil industry to not raise prices due to the hurricane:
• He and the green energy crowd want fuel prices high except when there is an election coming up that might impact their power grab — Dave B.
• Wondering how all the electric cars in Florida going to get charged? Asking for a friend — Vern B.
• If only we had some kind of legislation to hold oil companies accountable for price gouging, we would be able to control this. Apparently, Senate Republicans don’t seem interested — Sheila H.
• I don’t know why they wouldn’t. They’ve been gouging for almost two years now — Jamie L.
On a story about six states suing to stop President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan:
• Don’t worry if it’s halted our government will figure out how to give it away to another country. Or a stupid program that costs taxpayers billions of dollars — Chris R.
On a story about the new cardiac cath lab opening at Princeton Community Hospital:
• I just went to CAMC to have this same procedure done. Thank goodness for this unit — Linda B.
• It’s a beautiful cath lab! Job well done — Linda S.
On a story about the Montcalm High School football team remaining unbeaten:
• So proud of the Montcalm Generals! — Linda A.
• Great job! Keep up the work! — Deb. E.
• Congratulations Montcalm — Danny F.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new energy plan for the Commonwealth:
• Finally a bit of common sense. There is absolutely no logical reason to tangle Virginia up with any other state’s laws — David W.
• Dragging back Virginia 10 years every time he proposes a policy or revision — Bill S.
• Wind and solar combined can’t even begin to meet the energy demands to run our economy.
It’s one thing to produce enough electricity to provide power to a limited number of homes. It’s quite another to supply the energy to power any kind of industry— Bill C.
On a story about Youngkin’s same energy plan including a small nuclear reactor for Southwest Virginia:
• Best idea ever! — Jesse H.
• Nuclear is a viable option. There’s no reason not to do it — Chuck W.
• Mixed feelings about this — Theresa W.
