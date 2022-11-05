A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about local artist McKenzie Phipps snagging a music honor in Nashville:
• It always makes me proud when one of the locals makes it big. MaKenzie Phipps climb to the sky and keep going — Linda T.
• Way to go Makenzie! Congratulations! — Anna O.
• Congratulations Makenzie, so proud of you — Dottie S.
On a story about President Joe Biden awarding $1 billion to schools across the country for electric buses:
• He will need more then that for paying those parents when the fire traps kill those children — Lynn S.
• Has no one noticed that the cost is over $400,000 per bus? — Bill C.
• What a huge waste of tax dollars — Steven T.
On a story about the U.S. economy snapping its contraction, and growing by 2.6 percent last quarter:
• And prices when up 40 percent. Yep. Keep them Democrats in Washington and we all can go to the poor house! — Vern B.
• No mention of the inflation situation, wonder why? — Bill C.
On a story about President Joe Biden attacking Republicans during a campaign stop in Florida:
• Gotta love the way he further divides our nation every time he opens his mouth and reads the teleprompter! Unbelievable! — Beverly F.
• Really. Come on man we’re not listening — Crissy C.
• The “teleprompter” tore into Republicans. I heard Biden has “a plan” though. At least that’s what the teleprompter read — Fox T.
• What is Biden’s lie of the day? — Duane S.
• Fifteen minutes of stammering and confusing the Iraq war with Ukraine. Yeah. He really tore into them — Dean A.
On a story about the Fed unleashing yet another big rate hike — the largest in 15 years
• So the lesson is vote red — Lisa D.
On a story about a missing Mercer County woman being found dead:
• Oh no! My thoughts and prayers are with her family — Cherri D.
• Such a tragic situation — Sandy C.
On a column about voting for candidates with hearts for the people and not just to be elected:
• It is going to be a red tsunami, not just a wave. People are so sick and tired of what is happening to our country. We have to have a change or we all are going to perish — Jim V.
• But keep blaming the current administration for inflation. Things that make you go hmmm! — Clarence L.
On a story about the Republicans seizing upon voter concerns about electric vehicles:
• W.Va. could power a whole grid of EV chargers with coal if you wanted to. Or you can continue paying the Saudis for oil and treating every new innovation as an insult to your culture — Christopher G.
• Our politicians are supposed to seize on our concerns. Wish they did it more often — Jeff B.
On a story about Paul Pelosi’s attacker shouting “Where’s Nancy” during the hammer attack:
• Regardless of political affiliation; why anyone would find humor in this is pathetic — Clarence L.
• Wait. They called the police? Aren’t they for de-funding the police? — Diana G.
On a story about Elon Musk taking control over Twitter:
• The fact that the left and the right hate him is all I need to know to like him — Bryan T.
• Chief Twit in the house — Jesse H.
• ...can’t wait for him to introduce the paid subscription. Let’s see how much his followers value “fee speech.” — Kim V.
On a story about another building being demolished in Princeton:
• Republicans hate the American Rescue Plan but sure don’t mind spending the money it makes available — Donald Z.
On a story about U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito announcing $2.8 million for a voluntary floodplain buyout plan in McDowell County:
• That seems to come out to about $93,000 a structure — Steven T.
