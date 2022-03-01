The big news of the last week is the Russian attack on its neighbor, Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing this for one of two reasons, Russia observers tell us.
One reason they say is that Putin is afraid. He is scared to death of democracy, which Ukraine is reportedly working toward. And he fears that Ukraine could become a part of NATO, which he views as a threat to Russian communism. This, despite NATO having said it does not want to admit Ukraine to the organization.
The other, the more likely reason, is that Putin desires to re-establish the former Soviet Union by retaking those nations that were freed when the communist state fell in 1991, a goal he has firmly expressed in the past.
While the threat of a Russian attack was building, the nations of the world, including the United States, did nothing more than issue mild warnings. Sanctions were threatened, some serious ones, but would not be put in place until after an attack. Sanctions as a deterrent to war were not thought to be useful. Last week, Russia began the attack.
One of the most serious sanctions would be blocking Russia from participating in the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) banking system. This action has been described as a “Financial Nuclear Weapon.” As this is being written, “selected” Russian banks have been taken out of SWIFT, but not all of its banks.
“For the U.S. and its European allies, cutting Russia out of the SWIFT financial system would be one of the toughest financial steps they could take,” NBC News reported, “damaging Russia’s economy immediately and in the long term. The move could cut Russia off from most international financial transactions, including profits from oil and gas production, which account for more than 40 percent of the country’s revenue.”
The U.S. buys a good bit of oil and gasoline from Russia. Forbes reported, “The United States imported more gasoline and other refined petroleum products from Russia than any other country in 2021.”
According to Federal Customs Service records, the United States is the single largest buyer of Russia’s heavy-oil products, and during the first five months of this year, U.S. refiners bought nearly 20 percent of Russia’s heavy-oil exports.
That complicates things for the U.S. in placing sanctions on Russia to force the end of the war against Ukraine, especially if one of those sanctions is completely blocking Russia from participating in SWIFT.
This situation exists a fairly short time after the U.S. became a net energy exporter in 2020, after increases in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
President Joe Biden had barely lowered his hand after taking the oath of office last year when he took actions that put the U.S. in a situation of supporting Russia, and at the same time making our country somewhat dependent upon it.
One action was stopping completion of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have moved 830,000 barrels of oil per day to the U.S. from Canada. That would have substantially increased domestic energy production, perhaps to a level where buying oil and gasoline from Russia would no longer be needed.
A second action was stopping oil drilling on federal lands, thereby lessening the amount of domestic energy production.
And Biden helped Russia directly by removing the U.S. opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that benefits Russian energy sales, and will double Russia’s delivery of energy to Europe, bypassing pipelines in Ukraine and Poland in the process, a substantial financial benefit for Russia.
We have seen the price for a barrel of crude oil rise from $21.04 per barrel in April of 2020, during President Donald Trump’s administration, when energy independence was finally achieved after several decades, to more than $100 per barrel as of last week.
Biden has been more of a help than a hindrance to Russia when being a stalwart figure of opposition would have been much better. This mild stance followed his criticism of former President Trump’s tenure.
In 2019, Biden said of Trump, “It’s going to take a hell of a lot of work to make up for all of the damage he’s done internationally and nationally.” Then, it seems, Biden said, “hold my beer!”
A cartoon post on Facebook put forth this question: What sanctions can Biden place on Russia?” To which the following answers were provided: Shut down their pipeline. Create supply chain nightmares. And, basically drive their economy into the ground. You know, like what he’s done to us.”
Somehow, that one escaped the censors’ knife.
Putin has put his nuclear forces on alert. This outrageous move ought to cause the most timid national leaders to get serious about the Putin threat.
Thus far, in opposition to his thuggery the world has effectively only stuck out its tongue at Putin. What he deserves, and requires, is to be knocked cold.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
