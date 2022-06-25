A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., saying she has not yet made a decision on the federal gun-control bill:
• Sadly, I fear she may be waiting on orders from the NRA — Shelia H.
• Maybe, just maybe, because she actually wants to see the content of the bill. What a novel idea — Bill C.
On an editorial stating that the market for coal is once again heating up:
• Yeah but who owns all the coal companies? W.Va. has been used and abused — Bev L.
• Coal is in way more than people think, from the paint on your cars, to medicines, steel, asphalt, etc., etc. The world runs off of coal like it or not — Shaye B.
• W.Va. is certainly one of the states where it costs the most to keep the lights on. And now they want more — Frances C.
• I don’t think electric cars are bad but for areas like this it’s not a good idea — Kimberly W.
• Nobody gonna be able to afford their power bills very soon. We need to fire up coal to 100 right now. Lets go! — Dean C.
• Demand is so high right now we are still having trouble getting loads delivered to our plant in Bland — Stephen B.
On a story about President Joe Biden wanting Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for three months:
• The Democratic Party has turned its back on America. I voted for them most of my life, but never again — Dena M.
• How about some mean tweets and 2$ dollar gas price? — Michael C.
• WOW, raise the price by dollars, lower it by cents — Robert N.
• So we’ll have a gas shortage because everyone will go fill up if it’s a limited time frame? I’m all about saving money but I also don’t want to deal with a gas shortage because everyone fills their gas tanks the same day — Chrissy C.
• The mid terms are coming fast aren’t they Joe! Too late. The Democrats are going to lose in a bad way! — Stuart R.
• Red states won’t comply. Even though Republicans know President Biden (yes, he did win the 2020 election) does not control gas prices or the inflation, they will continue to blame him. The GOP is counting on people voting with their pockets instead of their heads — Bonita G.
• No. What he needs to do is open up the pipeline. This is cruel to America — Carrie M.
• That’s like giving a man that just had his arm cut off a band aid to stop the bleeding! — Larry T.
On a story about a group of U.S. senators reaching an agreement on a gun violence bill:
• Pray this fails. Red flags won’t solve the problem, only punishment of those who break the law will work. There are laws already. Just enforce them — Carolyn T.
• You cannot compromise the Constitution, once that door is opened, it will never be closed again — Robert N.
• I’ll bet that the people that never have or never will commit a gun crime are the ones that will be punished, and the criminals will still have “Get out of jail free” cards — Carl T.
On a story about Virginia nominating Republican candidates for two U.S. House races this fall:
• Let’s hope the red wave continues — Steven T.
• And then the big red tsunami to follow in November — Larry T.
On a story about the last of the pandemic lawsuits filed against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice being settled:{div}• Just continuing to push the total control of our state while it causes small businesses to close — Delma H.• And the Legislature sat back the entire time, until of course, federal money started pouring in. Then they woke up to the smell of fresh greenbacks and wanted a say in all this — Jeff B.
• Justice did a great job and is still doing so! — Anne P.
• Perhaps the worst overreaction in modern history — Steven T.{/div}
