A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about former students and faculty working to save Memorial Elementary School:
• I really do not understand the thought process in tearing down this historic building. Unfortunately, it seems the city of Bluefield’s first and only option when it comes to these situations is to simply demolish the building and move on. The people in charge of the city owe it to the people of Bluefield, past and present, to exhaust every option before moving to demolish a historic building — Christopher L.
• There are so many things this building could be used for — independent living for teens getting out of the care of the state — more living options go with that — law office, bigger police headquarters, fire department, homes for elderly. I mean it goes on and come on Bluefield — Emily T.
• And the new school should have a history wall of cool pictures of the schools it is replacing — Justin McC.
On a story about Lerona resident Dustin Croy winning the rum episode of Master Distiller on the Discovery Channel:
• Dustin is a prime example of the resourcefulness of our local citizens and West Virginia’s true resource, its people! Congratulations Dustin Croy, best wishes for continued success. Your hometown can provide a workforce for your distillery and be proud to do it. Them boys down south ain’t got nothing on us — Gerald S.
• That’s great. But in West Virginia they pipe the sunshine in and the moonshine out — Rodney S.
• Congratulations! Well done! — Mary K.
On a story about construction on the exterior of the new Renaissance Village nearing completion in McDowell County. There is still more work to be done on the interior of the new teacher’s village:
• This is such a positive impetus to bring fine educators to the area! — Jeanne H.
• How much money did it cost the taxpayers? — Mike D.
• Excellent and well thought out measure —Ace B.
On a story about Virginia Democrats passing a bill that allows for the removal of Confederate statues:
• This is so stupid. That is part of our history. Looks like he would have better things to do with taxpayer’s money. He needs to be removed from office — Rita P.
• According to Attorney Tim Anderson that is not what the bill says. He said that the bill gives all localities the authority to decide to remove any war monument — Cheryl S.
• They’re symbols of a failed, traitorous cause. Get rid of them — Garrison F.
• After Nazi Germany was defeated, Germany eliminated all statues and other evidence of their atrocities. Don’t you think it’s time for (the) United States of America to do the same. Nobody’s changing history, we’re just tired of being reminded of the atrocities of slavery — Janet W.
On a story about the Bible bill heading to Gov. Justice’s desk:
• The Bible is taught at home and church. I don’t trust the schools enough to let them teach it to my child — Tony S.
• As long as it’s an elective go for it! Some kids may want to learn the Bible and not be able to at home. I am not religious at all, my kids do not learn the Bible from home, but they go to church with my dad when they want to because that is their choice to make, not mine — Keiarin P.
• Teach subjects needed to educate and get a job. This belongs in the home or in the churches. There are so many beliefs in America and if this is taught it opens the door for demands from any and all “religions” to be taught. Leave religion and the Bible in the homes and churches where it belongs — not publicly funded schools — Charles B.
On a story about a school nurse being charged with the theft of narcotics at two Buchanan County schools:
• Narcotics at school, in the nurse’s office? Times sure have changed — Chris J.
• What school carries narcotics? I don’t want some school “nurse” to be administering any medication to my children — Summer M.
• ADD and ADHD medications are considered narcotics even in generic form — James T.
On a story about area colleges and universities adjusting their schedules due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic:
• It would be better to either cancel spring break or if the local colleges do spring break, then tell the students to stay home and hold classes via the internet. Do not let them return to this area as they have been in states where they could have been exposed. Giving them an extra week of spring break is just giving them more time to be exposed! — Bill S.
