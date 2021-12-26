A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice responding to actress/singer Bette Midler’s derogatory tweet about the people of West Virginia:
• She picked the wrong state and people to criticize! West Virginia strong, proud and united! — Eleanor M.
• Jim Justice has nothing better to do than speak on an ignorant comment from Bette Midler! She knows nothing about West Virginia and it showed in her tweet! Pick your battles, Jim Justice — Michelle W.
• She just lost a fan in this West Virginian! — Joy L.
• BTW (by the way), apology not accepted — Richard G.
• Why are we mad at her? Joe Manchin said it himself. He said he was against Build Back Better tax credits because West Virginians would use the money to buy drugs and go on hunting trips — Tammy G.
• Democrats and Republicans should be united in our anger at filthy rich elites that are saying horrible things about our population — Matt McC.
• Just another woke socialist elitist from Hollyweird insulting folks who at one time adored her — George P.
On a story about the first case of the Omicron variant being identified in West Virginia:
• OK. Still not letting fear rule my life cause if do [might as well] be in prison — Tina L.
• What test did they use to verify this? — Sherry S.
• My bet is it has been here, we just haven’t been testing for the exact variant in a positive COVID — Stefanie K.
• Run for the hills! — Steven T.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice, and lawmakers, supporting a 5 percent increase, inflation bonus for state workers:
• Hey Big Jim can you do something about minimum wage for the average people? — Amy G.
• Why can’t West Virginia people get stimulus packages again. The senior citizens needs help. They are saying pay bills or meds or food — Sandy B.
On a story about Democrat Joe Manchin killing President Joe Biden’s $2.7 trillion dollar social spending, climate change bill:
• Glad to see Senator Manchin still has some common sense and stands up for the right thing! — Missi J.
• We need to vote to take back America before Joe destroys America — George S.
• It’s so rare these days, a politician who actually stands up for his state and country over the nonsense of his own party! — Larry T.
• He really needs to go away — either by choice or the public ousting him — Ron W.
• I wonder how many other moderate Democrat senators are breathing a sigh of relief? Thank you Senator Manchin — Bill C.
• Refreshing to see that Senator Manchin is not one of the left’s lemmings. Good for him — William P.
On a story about hand-crafted wooden Christmas trees appearing in yards in the Tazewell area:
• These are so pretty! If the tree giver wants to put one in my front yard, I’ll give you my address! — Alisha L.
• So heartwarming and selfless at this time of year. Bless them — Syvilla H.
• What a wonderful thing to do. They are gorgeous. Bless you — Aletha C.
• That’s so sweet and thoughtful from this person. And the trees are beautiful. Love it. Been leaving them in Bland County also — Pam W.
• That is amazing! Great idea to spread Christmas cheer — Rachel P.
On a story about Graham’s Turner-Bradshaw committing to play for Virginia Tech:
• Big Moves being made by the Hokies right now. Looks like we finally got a coach in Blacksburg that can recognize talent — Teddy T.
• Great move young man. Welcome to Hokie Nation! — Jimmie L.
• Welcome home young man. Coach’s doing a great job bringing them in. Let’s go Hokies! — Dale H.
On a story about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey taking the Biden administration’s EPA to court:
• Wasting more West Virginia taxpayer $$ on lawsuits that only hold back America — Bill S.
• I’m gonna start producing more pure beeswax candles for people who don’t want to sit in the dark — Bill C.
On a story about President Joe Biden saying since President Donald Trump got a booster shot, Trump’s supporters also should take the vaccine:
• That was President Trump’s choice and I support his right to choose — Steven T.
• Big pharmaceutical companies and medical company making money — Danny N.
