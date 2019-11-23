Being thankful right here at home our many daily blessings

Thanksgiving, the classic American autumn holiday, sits five days down the calendar. We in Virginia like to remind all who will listen – the number is dwindling – that down at Berkeley Plantation, our state beat the Pilgrims to the table by nearly a decade.
Thanksgiving is often pictured on church bulletins and marquees as two words, no matter whether it lives in the shadow of Plymouth Rock or Pinnacle, so perhaps where it happened does not matter nearly so much as that it did. People actually sat down together and were grateful for the bounty they had received.
It is a matter of conscience at this late date but wherever the feast took place there was a good possibility that the settlers, most of them not long removed from England, should have also been thankful they had not all been killed by the Native Americans who so often shared their knowledge and resources. Had the tribal people (perhaps many did) truly understood that their way of life was going to be virtually obliterated in the generations to come, they would have marched for miles around to meet every ship and make certain none of the visitors made it to the shore alive.
As Paul Harvey famously said for many years we all know the rest of the story and Thanksgiving did survive, as did the Pilgrims. It took more than 200 years to make it official but by the fourth Thursday in 1864, President Abraham Lincoln had signed the proclamation making the day a staple on our calendar. It has remained so.
Just what are we thankful for these days? When I first took the job at Bluefield High School – in fact, even before then – I saw on the school marquee the slogan “We believe.” The question came to mind just what do the Beavers believe? I learned about those cherished beliefs and so it is with Thanksgiving.
Having only been out of the United States a handful of times and seldom not far from Four Seasons Country I cannot talk much about the rest of the country except what I read in the Daily Telegraph and watch each night on NBC News. I guess that says I am appreciative of what we say around here because I still like to get much of my information from people who live more or less in the same neighborhood that I do.
The story goes that the late Hugh Ike Shott, long-time publisher of the Daily Telegraph and son of the founder, was asked that since he had become such a successful businessman, that he did not move to Paris or some other exotic location and leave the steep hills and smoky (because of the steam engines on the Norfolk & Western) confines of Bluefield. Mr. Shott, never one to shy away from an opinion, is reported to have said that in Paris he would be just another person on the street but in Bluefield he was somebody.
There is a lot to be said for that. There is something comforting about a hometown or the favorite old neighborhood. Even if we have traded the old furnace in the basement for a heat pump, given up the wooden framed windows for new triple pane models, we still recognize the place where we live. East River Mountain, as some have pointed out, is having some severe trimming in a few places but mostly still standing proudly above the town.
There have been some changes but quite a few of us have been going to the same doctor or dentist for quite a while. We might not be buying a new car every time yet chances are we can return to the same dealership and even the same salesperson where we purchased our last ride.
Many of us have a favorite mechanic and when something goes wrong with the old buggy we know just where to turn. We know the sheriff and the police chief and who is in charge at the fire department.
We have our churches and we know what to expect when it is time for the sermons. We know about Sunday School and when homecoming is and what activities we will be supporting in the coming year. That is a very comforting feeling for a great many Four Seasons Country folks.
As we move on down the calendar to yet another Thanksgiving, we notice how silver our hair has become but here where we live, we can still rely on the beauty shop staff friend or the trusted barber who gives us just the right style or trim on a regular basis and we enjoy it when someone says our hair cut looks good.
Thanksgiving, of course, is not the only time we eat. Another advantage of living here is that we know the best restaurants and one often hears the conversation about how good the steak is at that place or how tasty the spaghetti might be or just where to find the best hot dogs in town. We are happy to have that kind of security in our turns around the area.
Surely, there are lots of changes. Many of our friends are gone and the old neighborhood may have quite a new look. Those hills are steeper than ever and the doctor might tell us things we do not always want to hear. No matter. Even if the land might not always be so good or the dirt so productive, it is still our land and our dirt and we love it.
Like Mr. Shott said, around here, we still matter.
And that, friends, is truly something to be thankful for this Thursday and the other 364 days.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
