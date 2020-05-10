A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about President Trump pushing the reopening of the U.S. economy:
• We have to open the economy back! You still have to have common sense and safety measures! The virus isn’t going to go away! Be safe, be smart when out — Cindy S.
• He would exchange human life for a good ole boy rally any day — Freda H.
• Relax, people. He’s basing it on a hunch. A gut feeling. From his big, best brain. Far superior to all doctors and scientists — Ace B.
• Similar to regular flu deaths annually — Neal R.
On a story about U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., calling upon Governor Ralph Northam to reopen churches in Virginia:
• Shame on him for the attempt to get votes at the expense of his voters dying — Bill S.
• Well, the churches are a business — Steve M.
• Stores are open to limited capacity. Are the churches willing to follow those same rules? Limit their capacity? If they are I see no reason they can’t open when stores and restaurants do — Tony S.
• We have to open back up people or we are gonna lose everything! We must still have common sense practice distance and safety at the same time — Cindy S.
• It is time for Virginia to open for business. If you can keep yourself safe by going to Walmart you will be fine. Democrats would rather you live in fear. You are much easier to control. Wake up and see what is happening before your very eyes. This whole thing has been a plan. You might say a practice run. And no I’m not crazy, Griffith is right — Sandra McC.
On a story about Gov. Northam declaring that phase one of the reopening of Virginia will begin on May 15:
• It’s ironic how you can go to get your hair done, eat at a restaurant and go to the gym, but you still can not go camping at state parks. If I am misinformed please let me know — Karen T.
• All these blue states will go bankrupt and all the 401-K’s and retirement will go bust. They are just speeding up the process. People can’t work and pay into the retirement system. This is the next crisis the Democrats will be screaming about — Rosanna H.
• He is ruining the state of Virginia. He is doing it on purpose. He wants a new world order at the cost of we the people. He is trampling on our constitutional right and crushing working people and the small business sector to further the NWO agenda. See it for what it is. This virus has a 98.9 percent recovery rate. Numbers do not lie! Stand up Virginia — Ruth G.
• Going to take at least until July to get whole state opened back up? What are the guidelines of phase No 2, and No. 3? — Brian McG.
On a story about “Murder Hornets” with a sting that can kill some humans, landing in the U.S.:
• Wow, what next? Clowns or aliens? My brother in law informed me a comet is headed our way, wonderful — Donna S.
• Now what’s going to happen? Will everybody have to run around in a mask and a bee suit? — Dana B.
• Did they come from the China laboratory where the virus they said it may have come from? — Louise W.
• Asia’s just been giving us all the best presents this year — Jeremy C.
•It’s all bull crap. These bees have been around. They are called killer bees because they go to honey bee hives and kill them — Jay T.
On a story about the U.S. death toll topping 70,000 with a possible second wave of infections feared:
• How many of these actually have died from this virus? It’s been proven the hospitals are saying its COVID-19 if the come in with a heart attack — Kristie D.
• Those statistics were proven wrong, might be half. If a second wave comes I’d almost bet it’s planted, perhaps as the first one. Shame on you for continuing the fear factor — Karen D.
• How many deaths were added to pad the stats to make our president look at fault? — Michael S.
