A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about law enforcement beginning parking enforcement along Frontage Road:
• We need and want the products here but give our truckers no where to safely park for the night or a couple nights if they live here to be able to see their families without them having to pay someone an outrageous (at some places) amount to stay the day or night — Tracy T.
• Who does it hurt? Better take care and be kind to our truckers. You want the shelves empty again? — Carmen S.
• Decent chance they had to start enforcement after drivers started leaving garbage, like happens at most places with unmonitored truck parking — Kyle S.
On a story about the federal EPA designating “forever chemicals” as hazardous substances, and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito objecting to the move:
• If she is that concerned; then propose legislation that would make manufacturers liable for not disclosing as well — Clarence L.
• This EPA under Biden is looking more and more like Obama’s EPA — Larry T.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission opposing Amendment 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot:
• I’m happy to have commissioners who recognize the folly of Amendment 2. I hope West Virginia voters aren’t foolish enough to think getting rid of the personal vehicle property tax is worth losing all these other county services — Annette B.
• That’s easy for some people to say. Some of us struggle from one month to the next just to live. We shouldn’t have to continue to pay taxes on homes and vehicles that has been paid many times over — Delma H.
On a story about a Tazewell County woman winning $100,000 in a Virginia lottery game:
• Yea! Glad someone in the area won some decent money. Enjoy it — Thelma H.
• A huge congratulations to you! Wonderful — Judy A.
• After she pays her taxes she paid for the ticket so I think she can spend it however she wants too. Congratulations and don’t pay any attention to the jealous naysayers out there — Pat B.
On a series of stories about the Beaver-Graham football game, and Graham’s 29-25 victory:
• Both teams played an incredible game! Good job Beavers for such a great game! Both teams are blessed with amazing coaches — Mandy B.
• How many people were in the stands? — Bill S.
• This was a great game. Beaver should of won this but they didn’t. Great job Beavers — Brandy K.
• Awesome game! Hard fought on both sides! Way to go G-Men to bring home the win! — Rachel P
• Yes G-Men. Much love from Morgantown West Virginia — Mary F.
On a story about residents facing higher local vehicle property tax bills this fall:
• Don’t ever pass up a chance to stick it to the taxpayer. Unless you are selling your car the value is exactly the same. And you can’t replace it without going further into debt — Steven T.
• Hybrids and electrics get the bonus tax. One or two hundred more on top! — Paul D.
On a story about the Freedom from Religion Foundation targeting the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, but Sheriff Brian Hieatt standing by his religious posts on Facebook:
• And hopefully he will continue to praise and do well in Tazewell County. Thank you sheriff! — Sheffy M.{div}• Tazewell County fortunate to have him. There will always be someone or some group that will criticize Christianity. God bless you sheriff! — Cliff B.{/div}• God bless you Sheriff Hieatt! Keep standing for what is right. Prayers for you and for protection — Glowie M.{div}• He is a great sheriff. A lot of people have his back — Stephen C.{/div}• I just don’t understand why religion has to be involved in every single aspect of everything around here. A lot of people would be singing a very different tune if it weren’t their particular religion — Ace B.
• Separation of Church and State is to keep government out of telling people how to worship, not to keep the Lord out of government offices — Jeanne L.
• People really just need to get over themselves! Some people just complain about everything no matter what it is — Abigail
