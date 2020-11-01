A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett being confirmed to the high court by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate:
• I woke up this morning with conservatives in full control of the Supreme Court of the United States of America! What a great day this is and if it be God’s will, a little over a week from now, Donald J. Trump will remain in office and it will surely be the beginning of the end of the Democratic Socialist Party of the United States! — Larry T.
• Barrett is our ace in the hole. No matter what Congress or the president pass as legislation, it can always be challenged in the courts and the Supreme Court can be the deciding factor — Frank A.
• She’s an insult to modern women — Kelly S.
• Republicans play to win. They don’t adhere to unwritten rules. The don’t pander to civility. Can’t complain when you allowed it to happen. Furthermore Democrats knew they were going to lose this. Why watch a game where you already know the score and ending? — Brian T.
• Great choice. Outstanding woman and role model to every little girl in the world — Denny M.
• The original understanding of the Constitution did not provide for women to participate in our judiciary, and no subsequent amendment (such as the ERA) has changed that. I fully expect she will remain true to her judicial philosophy and decline to vote in all cases. Oh? Wait? She will decide cases? — Lee S.
On a story about local counties experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases:
•They do not have the backbone or the intelligence. Pix without masks are proof — Deb McC.
•Looking for direction from the Mercer County Health Board but not finding any. If the surge continues, they should pass a mask mandate for the county, but doubt they have the backbone to do this — Bill S.
•Y’all should drive by the Bingo place beside the health department. It’s always packed with no social distancing and nobody wearing masks — Ronnie L.
•Is the health department checking restaurants to see if social is distancing is happening? Went past a well known restaurant at the 460/77 interchange and it looked really crowded — Bill S.
On a story about two missing children being found in Mercer County thanks to Operation Autumn Hope:
•God first I want to praise you for leading, guiding and directing the ones that has been working these cases and saving these children. I ask blessing on the children and prosperity — Lilly McG.
•I hope that they can — at some point — share who in Mercer County had them. It would be nice to know so that others in the area are aware of who they are associating with — Patricia A.
•Thank you U.S. Marshals for following through on these numerous operations to return children to their rightful place — Claire L.
On a story about social media CEOs disputing claims that they are biased toward conservative viewpoints during a U.S Senate hearing:
•Everyone needs to remember that social media companies are private businesses with the goal of making profits. Whether they are biased or not is their choice. They are not the government, and they are not even news organizations — Mimi M.
•Absolutely. It’s more than social media, it’s all media sources, even our local media — Ashley McC.
•The bias is real. It is dangerous to the freedom of the press for media to allow themselves to be controlled bypolitical-agenda-minded people — Patricia S.
•Yes there is a bias in social media — Jeannie McP
•Duh! Right now at this very moment, Facebook & Twitter have frozen and are still blocking the internet accounts of The New York Post Newspaper, the oldest and fourth largest newspaper in the United States! They are suppressing the factual and verified story of Hunter & Sleepy Joe Biden’s financial dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine and others! No need to be worried about foreign interference in this year’s election, it’s happening right now and it is completely domestic! — Larry T.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.