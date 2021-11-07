Another year, another debacle at the Mercer County Health Department.
This mistake garnered statewide recognition Friday when it came to light during a briefing by Gov. Jim Justice.
Apparently, the health department has been giving the wrong dosage of COVID booster shots.
State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad went so far as to call the blunder “lazy and dumb.” She told Daily Telegraph reporter Charlie Boothe that health professionals should have known the correct dosage and that anyone could have googled it.
Wow.
Just wow.
The officials we are entrusting to protect the health of those in our county can’t even do a 30-second internet search to double-check appropriate procedure?
•••
So what’s the problem with a little extra vaccine?
We had at least two individuals in our office who received the bad boosters.
One suffered mild side effects. The second wasn’t so lucky.
She received the booster around 1 p.m. in the afternoon. She was feeling ill by the time she left the office at 7 p.m.
She was sick for a day-and-a-half, suffering a 103-degree temperature, sore throat and an arm swollen three times its normal size.
And, for a minute, let’s talk about that injection site.
Because we are news people we document everything. A series of photos of the jab spot shows it growing increasingly red and inflamed. At its worst, it looked as though her upper arm had been feasted upon by a horde of hungry tarantulas.
However, she says, that wasn’t the worst of it. Her biggest complaint was “the goosebumps” that wrecked her body for more than 24 hours, along with chills and fever.
•••
This is not the first time our health department has come under public scrutiny.
Last years, the coronavirus edged its way into southern West Virginia and residents began heeding stay-at-home warnings, the Mercer County Health Department had a message on its front door and posted boldly on its Facebook page.
The social media post read, in part, “Mercer Co Health Department will be CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC starting March 25, 2020. Only essential Clinic & Public Health services will be addressed thereafter.”
This message was in stark contrast to those from health departments in neighboring counties, who sought to reassure concerned residents.
While being interviewed for a story about the post, Public Health Officer Kathy Wides told me the message was “an unfortunate misprint.”
“We’re not closed. That was a mistake,” Wides said. “We’re not having the clinic open to walk-in patients.”
Health Department Administrator Susan Kadar said the clinic was operating as usual, although the front door was locked.
•••
The Facebook post was just the first in a series of missteps that ultimately led to a shakeup at the health department. Kadar and Wides both left, as did the chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health.
With new faces in place we were hopeful, but also cautiously optimistic.
I have always been troubled by the lack of medical professionals on the board and in the current administration position.
Our current board of five is comprised of one pharmacist and one doctor — a chiropractor. The rest are laypeople.
The health department chief, Roger Topping, is a retired nursing home administrator.
Make note of the word “administrator.”
Not doctor. Not nurse. Not X-ray technician or phlebotomist.
Administrator.
•••
The state is not happy with our current health department fiasco — and with good reason.
Amjad said a team will be in Mercer County this week to make sure officials know proper vaccine protocols and procedures.
“Providers have to accept responsibility,” she said last week. “We can all make mistakes, but you cannot hide behind it.”
Justice said, “We are going to get this situation cleaned up at the health department.”
Let’s hope so. The health and well-being of those in Mercer County depend on it.
The constant black eye of our health department reflects poorly on the leadership in this county, and those of us who elected them to serve.
We can do better.
We must do better.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.