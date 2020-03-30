She was a cowgirl.
Well, born at the wrong place and the wrong time to be one, but that was her calling.
You could tell by her collection of Zane Grey books and her attire, her gun collection and love of the outdoors.
I watched her one night when a bunch of us went to the old Twilight Drive-in Theater in Princeton, which was located, I think, where the Grand Furniture Store is now.
She was sitting in the driver’s seat of her Volkswagen van and the rest of us were scattered about in the van. We could not make much noise or commotion. Aunt Ebb was serious about watching her westerns.
As Kirk Douglas and Rock Hudson prepared to square off near the end of “The Last Sunset,” she did not blink, totally focused on the unfolding scene, and I was wondering what she thought. Probably picturing herself in a gunfight and thinking she was fast enough.
She probably would have been.
For those who have never seen that movie, well, you probably don’t care since this was a long time ago. So spoilers don’t matter. Kirk Douglas died in the gunfight. Intentionally. He knew it was his last sunset and wanted to do a noble thing before he died.
The reason I was even thinking about this is I was wondering if anyone watches many old westerns anymore, especially during such a bizarre time when many people may be mainly at home and have the opportunity.
I was raised on westerns. No cartoons on Saturday morning for me. Nope. Never liked them. I wanted to watch westerns. Still do.
So I guess I may get that from her. I even read some of her Zane Grey and Louis L’Amour books.
And over the years I have had many discussions with other western lovers about the best movies ever made.
That is certainly one thing Aunt Ebb and I shared. We had the same favorite western.
So in her honor, I am recommending this film to anyone who may be interested in watching the best western ever made during a pandemic, when it’s great to see a movie about courage, staying the course, the destructiveness of cowardice and the power of love.
I know. Everybody has different tastes and, yes, I love Clint Eastwood’s “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and “The Outlaw Josey Wales.” Entertaining, sure, displaying great shootouts and conflicts.
However, they don’t rise to the level of an older black and white movie in overall impact and profundity, relying on character development more than just fantasized action.
The best western was a very simple story featuring a simple theme song and a simple man whose tenure as an Old West sheriff was about to end in retirement on his wedding day.
The movie was “High Noon,” the song was “Do Not Forsake Me, O My Darlin’,” and the sheriff and his new wife were Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly.
This movie has everything — great dialogue that cuts to the chase, superb acting, a gradual building of tension that never relents and full of themes about human nature that are timeless.
It even has two of my all-time favorite cowboy character actors who often played bad guys: Lee Van Cleef and Jack Elam.
Every time I watch a western, any western, I think of Aunt Ebb.
But this particular movie makes me think of her more than any other because I can so clearly see her in it and what she would have done.
I know, without a doubt, when Gary Cooper was asking the men in town to be deputized and help him fight the bad guys, she would have been the one to step up and ask for a badge, and not have hesitated to do it.
And oddly enough, in the movie it was a woman who did step up when the men would not.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
