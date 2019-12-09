Aunt Ebb didn't care whether anyone liked her singing or not

The Christmas season always brings many memories of our loved ones who are no longer with us, of course. That is a big part of the nostalgia, remembering being in their presence and sharing the experiences.
Many of those experiences come to mind and, for me, most probably involve Aunt Ebb.
When Christmas music began in church recently, I immediately thought of her, just like she was sitting beside me.
I could hear her sing, which, as I have written about before, was in and of itself not exactly a soothing sound.
Nope, she couldn’t sing a lick, but it didn’t matter. She belted them out as if she were performing at Radio City Music Hall.
On more than one occasion I even saw preachers cringe when she dove into a song, and they always closed their eyes, probably praying the song would end soon.
Or maybe praying for a Christmas miracle with Aunt Ebb being able to suddenly be given the singing voice of an angel.
Chances are, many of us have experienced something similar to this. Obviously, not everyone has a good singing voice.
The singing of Christmas music in the church I attend also in another way reminded me why many people probably don’t necessarily want to sing, or listen to others who don’t have the talent for it.
Most of us would rather listen to people who have that talent.
Well, the church I attend does have that talent – a top-notch band.
They are good, really good.
And on most Sundays they play and sing, and the congregation can join in if they choose, but most don’t seem to want to.
It’s easy to become accustomed to hearing great music and wonderful singing and, my gosh, anyone in the congregation who can sing that well should probably join the band.
So we all seem to just relax and enjoy, maybe humming a little along with the song.
But this year, when the first Christmas hymn was on the agenda, the band was not there, having another commitment.
When the song was announced, Mereb, who plays the piano, was ready to go. But I think she was the only one.
The congregation was a bit behind.
When they got started, well, let’s just say it was a bit of a muffled sound. In fact, for the size of the congregation, I am not sure the sound would move the needle much on a decibel scale.
I am not a singer, so I didn’t sing either.
When the song ended, the pastor laughed and made a comment about it, I think, but I did not understand what she said. Thank God she has a great sense of humor.
I naturally thought about Aunt Ebb, who would not have cared if anyone else was singing at all. She would rattle the stained glass windows.
The truth is, most people know it when they don’t have a pleasant voice and are sympathetic to those they are singing with, reserving their loudness for the times they are alone in the shower.
Aunt Ebb had no such sympathy, or awareness for that matter.
As wonderful and compassionate as she was about most things, she simply did not seem to give an angel’s harp whether anyone liked her singing or not.
So, yes, I heard quite a few discussions about her loudness and lack of concern.
But not in her presence, of course.
The most common objection was the simple fact that she was so loud it sort of took away from the overall beauty of the song.
That’s especially true with Christmas hymns, which are for the most part really beautiful.
My gosh, can it get any better than “O Holy Night”?
Another popular objection was the detrimental effect it could have on visitors.
If they left with Aunt Ebb’s voice still ringing in their ears, they may never return, and even tell others to stay away.
But with all the complaints and talk, there were usually two conclusions reached at the end of those discussions.
One, nobody wanted to hurt her feelings.
That ruled out asking her to lower her voice or, God forbid, insisting she quit singing all together.
Two, they agreed that God didn’t care about the quality of the voice and it did not hurt His ears.
Otherwise, everyone would sing like an angel.
The truth is, as much as I miss her and would love to hear her sing once again, I still prefer to hear the angels.
So, hopefully, mercifully, the band won’t miss any more services.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
