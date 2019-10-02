Are we at a greater risk of spreading germs this fall and winter?

Here is a troubling thought. Now that we are fast approaching cold and flu season, is there a greater threat for a spread of germs this year?
Consider this particular fact. There are a growing number of stores across our region that utilize self-checkout counters. Most of those require buttons that have to be pushed. So a lot of fingers will be touching those touch-screen systems this winter.
Anyone who has ever used a self-checkout counter can probably attest to the fact that you have to push a lot of buttons. Sometimes you have to use the touch-screen monitor to select whether you are paying with cash or credit, if you have any coupons and if there is a specific number or quantity associated with fruit or pastry items like donuts.
Then you have to push a button for either cash or credit, and then sometimes an “OK” button to proceed with your purchase.
So basically you are pushing or touching a lot of actual buttons or on-screen selections multiple times during a transaction. Now, let’s say you are buying your groceries or whatever at 7 p.m. in the night.
That means hundreds of people earlier in the day also have probably used the same self- checkout lane. What if someone earlier in the day was sick with a bad cold, stomach bug or even the flu?
It seems like a good way to spread germs. I don’t know. Maybe I’m just overly paranoid. But it seems like we have a lot more self-checkout machines today than we did say just a year or two ago.
During a week in late August, as frustration was mounting at home over a number of non work-related issues, I decided I needed a distraction. So I watched a four-part mini-series about the end of the world.
No, believe it or not, climate change wasn’t the culprit in this particular four-part series. Instead, the killer was a super flu virus.
Yep. I tried to watch over the 1994 version of Stephen King’s “The Stand.” The first two-part episode was pretty good. It dealt with the rapid spread of a super flu, which was apparently airborne.
I understand that there is a remake of “The Stand” in the works. I guess Stephen King is still involved, although I’m not 100 percent for sure about that.
Now, before you read even further, here is an important spoiler alert for those individuals who may have never seen the original mini-series when it first aired more than 20 years ago. OK. Here is your final warning. Stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happens.
Just about everyone on the entire planet dies. Humans, dogs, horses, etc. The super virus more or less wipes out everyone.
But a few remnants of humanity — who apparently have some form of natural immunity to the virus — survive. As does a dog. The first two-hours of the mini-series is a chilling portrayal of what could happen if such a deadly virus were to sweep across the world.
But then things get a little goofy.
The devil suddenly shows up on earth in the second episode after everyone is dead. He recruits a few survivors to join his leadership team, and then suddenly the remaining survivors have to choose between the “good team” and the “bad team.”
The dog, by the way, doesn’t join the devil. So that’s a good thing. Everything ultimately ends in silly fashion in Las Vegas with a nuclear bomb going off. What began as a scary mini-series falls apart fairly quickly by episodes three and four.
I hope the new version of “The Stand” will improve upon the shortcomings of the original.
Still, the series — despite all of its flaws — was a chilling reminder of how quickly a bad virus can spread.
Touch is one way of spreading germs. And a lot of people will be touching those self-check out machines this fall and winter. So let’s hope it doesn’t prove to be a bad cold and flu season this year.
Maybe it’s time to go back to the human checkout aisles. At least for a little while.
