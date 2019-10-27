Appalachian pride: Stadium competition is bigger than the Bluefields

I am all about bragging rights, and friendly, spirited competition. I see nothing wrong in playing to win and striving with passion to achieve a goal.
Anyone who doubts that need only talk to my friends and family members who refuse to play cards, board games or — Heaven forbid — Scrabble with me.
Playing for fun? Hah!
But I digress. This column is not about my lack of gaming competitors. It’s about pride in one’s community and region.
•••
Surfing Twitter in the middle of the night during a recent autumn staycation, I was surprised and thrilled to learn that Mitchell Stadium was one of 16 facilities chosen to participate in a contest for Best High School Football Stadium in America.
The competition was sponsored by USA Today High School Sports, and featured an opportunity to vote on their website.
I quickly cast a vote for Mitchell, then began checking out the competition. I was shocked to see our hometown stadium was the only one nominated in West Virginia or Virginia for the honor. In fact, most of the stadiums in the running appeared to be in Texas, where apparently they think they have the most passion for Friday Night Lights.
(They are wrong. That’s another title that belongs right here in our corner of the two Virginias.)
The next day, I broke my self-imposed not-calling-the-newsroom-during-vacation ban and picked up the phone.
•••
“Did we know about this?” I excitedly asked Assistant Managing Editor Charles Owens.
The contest had only opened the day before, and I learned we had received no news release. Sports writer Eric Walker was aware of the contest because he, too, saw it on social media.
Charles pulled folks together for an impromptu conference call. For a good half hour or more, Charles, Eric, photographer Jess Nuzzo, reporter Emily Coppola and I discussed a game plan to spread the word and get Mitchell ahead in the first round of voting.
My next call was to Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout to let him know Emily would soon be calling to get a comment for a story.
During the conversation, I realized Dane and I both had the same goal: We had to win this.
•••
I did not attend Bluefield or Graham High School. I went to Montcalm, a small school in the corner of Mercer County that did not even have a football program when I attended. And I will forever root for the Generals when they take on an opponent in any sport or competition.
But that does not mean I don’t take extreme pride in the honor bestowed on Mitchell Stadium — an iconic symbol of gridiron competition for both Mercer and Tazewell counties.
How cool and unique is it that high schools from two Bluefields in two different states — West Virginia and Virginia — and two different counties share the same home playing field that sits in a park on the state line?
•••
When thinking about possible future stories related to the contest, I started pondering how many student athletes have played football at Mitchell Stadium throughout its history. Not just kids from Bluefield and Graham, but those from cross-town and cross-county rivals.
Princeton, Tazewell, Richlands, River View, PikeView, Narrows, Giles … the list is endless.
How many players from across the two Virginias have scored touchdowns at Mitchell, and felt the thrill of a win?
Going even broader, how many cheerleaders have yelled to the crowds and band members played their hearts out?
And how many family members have proudly watched as their son blocked a run, their daughter threw back handsprings or their grandchild performed a drum solo?
Mitchell Stadium is more than a playing field. It’s an enveloping atmosphere for school spirit mixed with a healthy dash of love and familiar ties.
•••
I would love to see residents across both Virginias, and beyond, help with the vote to advance Mitchell Stadium in this competition and, ultimately, win the title.
It would also be great if those with a widespread social media voice would help spread the word — that includes influencers, community leaders and lawmakers on the local, state and national level.
(Yes, Joe Manchin, Shelly Moore-Capito, Tim Kaine, Mark Warner, Jim Justice, Ralph Northam and our state residents who have made it big in Hollywood, I’m asking for support.)
•••
In a time when partisan politics has made much social media toxic, this competition is about unity.
It is not a Republican or Democratic contest. It’s not about who’s liberal or conservative or moderate.
It’s about having pride in one’s region, one’s state and one’s Appalachian roots that are all-too-often the punchline of bad jokes from folks who know nothing about the uniquely special culture that makes this area great.
Vote today. Vote next week. And share the link with all those who have ties and pride in our mountainous home.
This title is ours to win.
•••
To vote in the contest for Best High School Football Stadium, go to https://usatodayhss.com/.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
