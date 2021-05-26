Another big step toward normalcy one year later

What a difference a year makes.
This time last year, the region was recovering from a pair of state-ordered shutdowns that negatively impacted mostly smaller, locally-owned businesses. But as those businesses were slowly allowed to reopen, just about everything else came to a screeching halt in May of 2020. No sporting events. No baseball at Bowen Field or Hunnicutt Stadium. No fairs or festivals. No musicals, theatrical shows or movies on the big screen.
The region also saw a surge in new virus cases in May, June and July of last year after some area residents traveled to known virus hot spot locations during Memorial Day weekend of 2020. Unfortunately, these individuals made the mistake of bringing COVID-19 back home with them upon their return to the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Within a matter of weeks, coronavirus cases were surging locally and a number of area deaths were attributed to the virus.
Now, here we are one year later, with the long Memorial Day weekend fast approaching.
The virus is still hanging around, but the situation is vastly improved from a year ago.
The region, for the most part, has fully reopened.
Folks can now dine indoors at most restaurants, watch a movie at a theater and attend a ballgame without restrictions. Life has almost, it seems, returned to normal. Of course, you still have a mix of people wearing masks and not wearing masks.
Now, in another big step toward a return to normal, a 10-day summer festival will begin next week at city park in Bluefield.
After the 2020 festival was canceled due to the pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias is proceeding with the 2021 edition of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in Bluefield. It begins on Friday, June 4, and continues through Sunday, June 13.
The festival will adhere to all virus rules that are still in effect, according to Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the chamber. The James H. Drew carnival also will be in town for the 10-day celebration, which means a large crowd is all but guaranteed at city park.
Featured attractions at this year’s festival include David “The Bullet” Smith, who is returning to the Mountain Festival following a long absence. Smith achieved the greatest height by a human cannonball – 89 feet – in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 26, 2019, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Next week, he will attempt a new record — flying, literally — across the state line of West Virginia and Virginia, as the state border extends through city park.
Other attractions on tap for this year include an Aquatic Acrobatic Show, the band Little Roy & Lizzy, a Firefighter Training Show for children and the return of the 9-foot-tall Rock-IT the Robot, among other activities and a full compliment of vendors in the midway area.
The aquatic show will feature 30 minutes of acts performed by entertainers displaying springboard maneuvers, aerial acrobatics and even a jet ski, according to the chamber.
The firefighter training show allows children in the audience to become an actual firefighter while learning about fire safety and fire prevention. An actual smoke rescue house, fire tower, fire hoses and hydrants are part of the show’s equipment.
This will be the first Cole Chevy Mountain Festival to be held in Bluefield since June of 2019 and the first large festival in general for our region in nearly two years.
So it is probably safe to say that there is pent-up demand for such a summer celebration in Bluefield this year.
So is the pandemic over? Not yet.
But it appears that we could be getting closer to the end of this long nightmare.
History tells us that pandemics can continue for years. But vaccines haven’t been fast tracked throughout history as quickly as they were in 2020 and early 2021. So that is a different variable to the pandemic equation.
I guess for now the best thing we can do is try to stay safe while also enjoying another big step toward normalcy.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
