Animals are innocent and we should be protecting them

I love animals and I love observing them in their natural habitat. While I can’t travel to Africa and observe big cats, rhinos and giraffes, I can watch them on Animal Planet, and I do often.
While watching shows such as “Big Car Diary”, the “Crocodile Hunter,” and more, I find myself wondering how living in captivity affects these animals. While I have had great experiences while visiting zoos, there’s always a part of me that’s sad for the animals that are locked up.
How much would a giant river otter rather be in the muddy waters of South America and how good would roaming the wilderness of Asia feel to a sun bear? While I love being able to experience these animals first hand I also want all animals to live as happily as they possibly can.
I’ve carried this conflicting view on zoos for some time and it wasn’t until I found a show called “The Zoo” on Animal Planet that my opinion changed. If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend it.
In this show, viewers get to experience behind the scenes of the Bronx Zoo. From preparing animal’s food, playing marriage counselor between mates and creating bonds with the animals they work alongside every day, the show is now one of my favorites.
It wasn’t until I watched “The Zoo” that I learned how important zoos are to conservation efforts. With animal populations like snow leopards, komodo dragons, and king vultures dwindling, it’s crucial that we save them from extinction.
In captive facilities like the Bronx Zoo, animals are successfully paired to mate to ensure populations rise. I recently watched an episode of the show where captive-born burrow owls were successfully released into the wild.
Facilities like this zoo not only house these exotic animals, but also research ways to ensure they stay as healthy as possible. With pathology labs on site, the facility has the ability to treat the animals that call the zoo home.
With threats against wildlife such as poaching and habitat loss, zoos not only work to increase animal populations but they also aid in keeping existing animals alive.
Poaching, unfortunately, has claimed the lives of many innocent animals, all for the monetary benefits.
According to the Save the Rhino website, 7,912 rhinos were killed for their horns between the years 2007 to 2018. Sometimes these horrendous poachers don’t kill the rhinos before removing their horns, they just mutilate and torture it to get what they want.
To stop poaching of rhinos and elephants for their ivory, conservation ranger teams protect these innocent animals. These teams often utilize trackers placed onto rhinos and detection dogs that alert on smuggled wildlife and more.
With awareness of poaching rising and men and women working around the clock to protect our planet’s wildlife, the number of rhinos poached dropped from 1,028 in 2017 to 769 in 2018.
Though my opinion on zoos is altered toward zoos like the Bronx Zoo, I still acknowledge that not every facility is as caring and safe to animals. Some locations that call themselves wildlife preservation facilities offer little area, food and stimulation to these animals.
Without proper activities and stimulation, animals in captivity can quite literally go insane. Zoochosis, or extreme depression, can manifest in animals kept in captivity. This is typically shown in repetitive behavior such as pacing, over-grooming and rocking back and forth, according to the website The Dodo.
The best way to combat zoochosis and other negatives toward captive animals is to not take them into captivity unless you know you have the means to properly care for them. Facilities such as the Bronx Zoo will quite obviously have much more opportunity and means to support these animals than a household would.
Exotic animals that are illegally owned also face the same possibilities of suffering from zoochosis. I would say that exotic animals kept in homes are at a heightened risk for insanity due to the much smaller scale.
The point I’m trying to make is that animals should only be kept if the conditions are perfect to care for them. I don’t want to see any animal ever suffer. Animals are innocent and we must protect them from torture and mutilation.
If you are in the market for a new show that’s both cute and educational, check out “The Zoo.”
It might even light a fire in you to preserve our wildlife.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter a Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com Follow her at @BDTCoppola
