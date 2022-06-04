In this, the week after Memorial Day, we have paused to remember those who sacrificed for our freedom, keeping in mind the phrase “all gave some, some gave all.” In spite of the rising gas prices and inflation, we — most of us — enjoy a standard of living and freedom unparalleled in recorded history. Our hearts are heavy with the grief for those killed in Buffalo, in Uvalde, in Tulsa and in our own communities. We know there have been many attacks and even deaths on the streets of our local communities.
While these brutal acts make us sometimes wary about traveling even through sections of Four Seasons Country, many of us are the children of the generation that had to fight, wield weapons of war and risk death along with serious injury to protect this country. It has often been that war has brought out the best in many and the worst in others. Seldom has any family escaped the awful anxiety of having a loved one in harm’s way. Those soldiers, the military personnel who go off to war, never quite know what will happen within the next minute when they reach the battle front nor do they have an inkling what awaits when their service is complete.
For example, Bluefield’s own Al Hancock said in an interview earlier this week that when he left the Air Force after having served in Vietnam, the average life expectancy of a soldier after was a mere seven years. It is a feeling only someone who has been there, done that can attest to and perhaps no one knows the pain of loss at Memorial Day or any other time more than a veteran who has watched a friend, a buddy, a comrade give a life in service to God, country and fellow service personnel.
The summer months in most wars are significant because unfortunately good weather is also the premier time for fighting. Many horrific battles from Shiloh to Gettysburg and beyond in the American Civil War, for instance, took place under sunny skies while blood ran red below. Of course, at other times such as the late December Battle of the Bulge in Hitler’s plan to break the Allied lines snow was on the ground. Washington crossed the river in another famous winter to deliver a crucial colonial victory during the Revolution.
Yet, often the warm early summer has been pivotal in world-wide fighting. This very week, the beginning of June, registered two significant turning points in World War II. One turned the tide of battle against the Japanese in the Pacific while the other was the foundation of victory in Europe that eventually toppled the German and Italian Axis forces.
Beginning on June 4, 1942, in the middle of the Pacific, thousands of miles from the homes of most American — and Japanese — boys (young men, most of them) the great Battle of Midway took place and while it did not win the war, it proved several things to both sides.
For one thing, the Americans showed the enemy that it could strike back and from that fateful week forward, the Pacific war took a turn. No longer was the United States on the defensive and reacting to Japanese attacks but the U.S. forces began to advance after that on their own and the awesome military might of this country slowly surely asserted itself in the following three years to earn a costly victory in the bloodiest war of all time.
Yet, it was not just a victory of shot and shell. The triumph was secured in large measure by brains and not by brawn when the U.S. code breakers located in a special bunker in Hawaii — not far from the devastation at Pearl Harbor — deciphered enough of the Japanese “secret” messages to allow the Allied side to know when and how, generally, to attack when the plan was learned of the Axis’ attempted advance to capture the strategic island of Midway.
Admiral Chester Nimitz, designated to command the Pacific fleet shortly after the Pearl Harbor disaster, was a Texas native and perhaps he had the western courage of the gun fighter. Nimitz had faith in the code breakers, believed in the spirit and skill of his own U.S. Navy and Marine Corps fighters and decided to challenge the hitherto unbeatable Japanese attackers.
Despite some heavy losses, especially with the U.S. torpedo bombers, the Americans scored some amazing hits, overcoming a potential lack of fuel to win a key victory. Four Japanese carriers went down, along with the U.S.S. Yorktown. More than 300 Americans lost their lives but some 3,000 Japanese perished. Many were among the best Zero pilots and their skill was never replaced which in itself was another turning point in the war.
Guadalcanal, another savage battle ground, loomed on the near horizon. It, too, was eventually won. Barely two years later, the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944 would be the beginning of the end of the Third Reich. While the citizens of this country can point with pride to those shining moments, the joy will always be tempered with reverent sadness at the losses our service personnel endured to protect the Stars and Stripes.
June, one of the most pleasant of months, is also a time for thoughtful thanks that we today live in “The Land of the Free Because of the Brave.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
