An amazing day with Scouts, crunchy crickets and a shooting range

Many years ago, I gave the Cub Scouts a try. My mom was the den mother and we would have regular meetings for arts and crafts along with other activities. My sister even gave the Brownie Scouts a try. Well, scouting wasn’t for us and we didn’t advance into the older scout troops. Mom still has our uniforms, though. They might be collector’s items now.
I got a big and almost overwhelming look Monday at today’s scouting when I went with photographer Eric DiNovo to the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean. Troop 1 in Princeton was attending, so we knew it would be a good story both for the Telegraph and the Princeton Times. I got up before dawn so I could get to the J.W. & Hazel Ruby Welcome Center and pick up the media credentials we needed at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
We were soon aboard a van with some fellow journalists who didn’t speak English and some guides. Visiting journalists had to be escorted everywhere. This was for security reasons and the specter of a reporter wandering into the vastness of 46,000 Scouts never to be seen again.
Eric and I were escorted to a media tent which was a good base of operations; big fans cooled it, there plenty of tables and chairs with ready power sources plus bottled water within reach.
The weather was sticky hot, so our guides were reminding us constantly to stay hydrated. Just about everybody had a water bottle and there were fill up stations all over the park. I thanked God for having the foresight to wear a hot weather hat and sunscreen, and cursed myself for leaving my water bottle behind. I made do with an emptied bottle.
We played cellphone tag with Troop 1 and learned they hadn’t arrived yet, so Eric and I went up to the shooting range. It was a big step up from the arts and crafts of my Cub Scout days. A lot of those Scouts were firing guns for the first time since gun ownership is either illegal or hard to achieve in their countries.
One instructor said the shooting range was the jamboree’s safest location. The instructors emphasized proper procedure and the Scouts were eager and ready to listen.
Visiting the shooting range was fun, but hiking in the humidity and heat was a challenge. Fortunately there were plenty of shady places, and we took advantage of them. I drank plenty of water and that helped, but the heat was tiresome at times.
We found Troop 1 near a landmark called the CONSOL Bridge after more cellphone tag. They were resting in the shade and planning their next move to the international tents where participating countries showcased their cultures. Troop 1’s members weren’t at all tired, and I envied their stamina. Soon they were, like good Scouts, leading the way while I struggled to keep up and keep Eric informed about our whereabouts. He had decided to stay behind for a moment and get some shots from the bridge.
I told Troop 1 about the Cricket Cafe, a food area tent serving crickets in flavors ranging from white cheddar, barbecue, cotton candy, Italian lasagna , mango habanero and chocolate-covered crickets. They headed for the international tents instead. I was tempted to try crickets, but I couldn’t get over the fact I feed those bugs to my tarantula and scorpion. Could you eat dog chow if it was chocolate-covered or white cheddar flavored?
One lady I talked to, Olva Duzey of Washington D.C., wasn’t about to try flavored crickets, either.
“I can’t even get past the sign,” she said.
Her husband, Bob Whalen, said crickets were “the protein of the future.” He had tried all of the flavors. Another visitor, Bill Ritchie of Nebraska, said the crunchy crickets reminded him of the last burned kernels you get in a popcorn bag.
Maybe crickets are the future protein, but not on my pizza.
We gradually gathered all the information and photos we needed for Tuesday’s stories and hiked back to the media tent. I thanked our guides, Matt Derezinski with media relations, Bobby Ray Williams of Austin, Texas, and Alex Njenje, of Kenya, for all their help and patience during that long, hot and dusty Monday.
The next international jamboree will be in South Korea, so I won’t be covering that event unless something really amazing happens. The 2019 International Scout Jamboree in West Virginia was amazing enough for me.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
