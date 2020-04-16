Amid claims of power, cooperation needed to win 'war' with coronavirus

The constitutional argument over the power that an American president has is an important one. So is the need for cooperation, not confrontation and confusion, as we fight a war against a lethal enemy.
President Donald Trump was wrong when he asserted this week that he had total authority to tell the states when they will end economic and social restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump swore an oath in 2017 to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, which includes its amendments. He ought to read its Bill of Rights, especially the Tenth Amendment.
That’s the one that states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
When the Bill of Rights was introduced in 1789, its framers recognized that a number of states had strong reservations about possible abuse of power by the federal government when the Constitution was being voted on.
The preamble declared that states had “expressed a desire, in order to prevent misconstruction or abuse of its powers, that further declaratory and restrictive clauses should be added … .”
That distrust of a big federal government is, at its core, the essence of conservatism.
Nationally known commentators were quick to pick up on the president’s attempted power grab. Nothing riles up conservatives like a wild-eyed politician in Washington asserting total authority to tell everyone else what they will do.
Trump’s position on absolute executive power is simply “flat-out wrong,” wrote conservative blogger Ed Morrisey.
Writing for the National Review, former Justice Department official John Yoo proclaimed, “The federal government does not have that power. The Constitution’s grant of limited, enumerated powers to the national government does not include the right to regulate either public health or all business in the land.”
Yoo was a deputy assistant attorney general for President George W. Bush and prior to that had been a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Pretty good conservative credentials.
Republican Congressman Marco Rubio took to Twitter this week to state that governors should and will determine when to ease COVID-19 social restrictions. He wrote that federal guidelines “will be very influential. But the Constitution & common sense dictates these decisions be made at the state level.”
Let’s be realistic. Yoo noted that states possess the “police power” to regulate activity within their borders. In addition to the Tenth Amendment, we collectively have 230 years of history (and counting) supporting the premise that the states and their sub-units have control over local matters.
There are still carefully defined roles for the feds to play in times of emergency when states can’t go it alone.
The Defense Production Act, passed during the Korean War era, is a means to get critical supplies manufactured and into the national supply chain. Theoretically, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can get those supplies where they are most needed.
In this crisis, several governors have networked on a regional basis to begin drawing up plans to end social distancing in a rational, data-based manner. A national plan based on science and data would help coordinate everyone’s efforts to restart the nation responsibly.
Having had the learning experience of reacting to a president who says his “authority is total,” we must now move on.
Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “Cooperation, which is the thing we must strive for today, begins where competition leaves off.”
At another point, the four-term president said, “One thing is sure. We have to do something. We have to do the best we know how at the moment.”
With a war to win against the coronavirus, now is not the time to entrench America’s political camps in intramural battles over federal versus state power.
Tom Bone, now retired, was a writer and cartoonist for the Daily Telegraph for more than 19 years.
