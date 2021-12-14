One of the most serious and most common stories these days is that crime is rampant in many cities across the U.S.
Twelve major cities have new homicide records. These cities are: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Austin, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; Rochester, New York; St. Paul, Minnesota; Toledo, Ohio; and Tucson, Arizona.
This high crime situation follows the violence-ridden summer of 2020, where people protested the killing of George Floyd by a police officer. There were riots and criminal activities in several cities, which also featured the popular, but baseless, claims of systemic racism and extensive police brutality against people of color.
This criminal activity is the direct result of liberal policies toward crime and criminals. Many of those in positions of power deliberately did not uphold the laws to protect both public and private property.
Author and activist Tammy Bruce released a book in 2003 titled, “The Death of Right and Wrong — Exposing the Left’s Assault on Our Culture and Values.” Looking at what is happening in America recently, she must be recognized for accurately seeing into the future.
Early in the book, Bruce wrote, “The Left has had to restrict individual freedom of thought and deed in order to destroy the concept of judgment and undermine notions of right and wrong that have been held nearly universally for millennia.”
The accuracy of her predictions is borne out by such plainly obvious foolishness as:
• Defunding the police, where city boards have voted to cut funding for police departments.
• No cash bail for many crimes, where those arrested for the designated crimes are merely released into society after a court appearance.
• Prosecutors refuse to prosecute many crimes, which leaves perpetrators unpunished for their harm to society.
• Suggestions by the soft-on-crime faction to close federal prisons.
Today, we see people whose duty is to uphold law and order by prosecuting criminals through the legal system deliberately not doing their job.
George Gascón may be the most notorious of the renegade prosecutors. Born in Cuba in 1954, he is now the district attorney of Los Angeles County. Prior to this, he was a practicing attorney and a police officer, and previously served as the district attorney of San Francisco from 2011 to 2019.
To win his current position, Gascón defeated District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who had been targeted by Black Lives Matter as being pro-police. Lacey is the former San Francisco district attorney who “authored the controversial Proposition 47, which is being blamed for the violent crime wave in Los Angeles because it downgraded many felonies to misdemeanors,” according to the Washington Examiner. Gascón has dutifully followed in those footsteps.
To give some idea about his perspective on crime and criminals, Gascón once said that “arrest is traumatic and dehumanizing” to those arrested. A forthright prosecutor would understand the obvious reality that if you don’t want to be traumatized and dehumanized, don’t commit crimes. But not Gascón.
The predictable result of these policies is very symbolized by what happened at the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade.
The man accused of driving his SUV into participants and observers of the Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens of others, had a substantial criminal record, had been arrested days before, and was set free after paying a small bail fee.
Darrell Edward Brooks Jr, was arrested 21 days prior to the Waukesha attack for hitting his ex-girlfriend with his car during a domestic dispute. Charges for that case include second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic abuse assessments, a felony; disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments; misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments; and obstructing an officer. He was released on only $1,000 bail two days before the Waukesha attack.
Police officers who are charged with upholding the laws, and arresting law-breakers are frustrated with the leniency being forced upon them. Los Angeles, California is a good example.
Last week, Jamie McBride, the head of the LA Police Protective League, which represents LAPD officers, told Fox 11 News that crime was a big problem in the city, and he would urge people to stay away.
“It is so violent, we are telling people don’t visit because we don’t think we can keep you safe right now,” he said.
Referring to the new lax policies, McBride said, “Right now, you can literally go out, do whatever you want, commit crimes, and you’ll be out [of jail] faster than the officers can finish the report.”
Rachael Rollins, whose nomination as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts was recently approved by the U.S. Senate, had a list of 15 crimes she thought should not be routinely prosecuted in her previous position, including trespassing, drug possession, disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol and resisting arrest.
Yes, these are somewhat minor crimes. But failure to prosecute them is a dis-service to victims, and sends a bad message to the criminal element.
These soft-on-crime ideas are foolish in the extreme, and weaken the very foundations of our country. Ultimately, if not stopped, America will be destroyed from the inside, and turned into another failed country like Cuba and Venezuela. Restore our proven system and save America.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.