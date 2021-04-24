America is a great country yet some of its front porch memories are not pleasant

He was a well-known Bluefield business man and a long-time friend. His college degrees – undergraduate and Master’s – were both adorned with a seal indicating cum laude. I imagine his bank account was many times larger than mine but a person with the skills he had was certainly entitled to the rewards of a preparation well constructed. His parents had college educations, as well, and they had no doubt also graduated with honors.
My friend was involved in a variety of civic clubs and took part in most community events. He loved sports and participated in several. There were some ribbons, certificates and trophies to indicate he was pretty good at them, too. All around, this seemed to be a fellow who had enjoyed an unbroken string of success since childhood.
Yet, there was a back story that never quite went away. It happened when he was in elementary school not many miles from where he eventually established his career. A friend had a birthday party and his parents made sure he took a nice gift. In his best “school clothes” he walked up to the friend’s door and knocked. A parent answered and there was a brief (not loud, but emphatic) exchange.
While the other children gathered inside for introductions and cake cutting, he stood outside on the porch. It seems that on the local social scale, the fact that his ancestry was not English or Dutch or Scandenavian or some other acceptable pedigree, he was not welcome to enter the house. He may have been descended from Italians or Hungarians or Polish ancestors but whatever it was, it was not good enough. Those were the days when if one’s name ended in a vowel, there was often a ceiling on advancement.
Now, I love my country but – like me – it does and always has had room for improvement, if not seemingly always room for certain groups. Exclusion rather than inclusion has often been the rule and for those old enough to remember why balconies were built in many theatres, it is nothing new. In cities across the nation, when many of those old theatres were torn down, the tell-tale lines of wood and block on the sides of the cinema, along with the steps leading up to doors above street level, the reminders of the so-called “color line” were obvious.
Nearly every child has been introduced to Emma Lazarus’ famed lines on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty (The New Colossus) asking the world to “give us your poor, your tired, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…” but it is a fact that Lazarus was Jewish and that was not always a favorable ethnic background. A visit to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., is quite a lesson in the consequences of family background.
Nearby in New York, in fact, within sight of the Statue of Liberty, is famed Ellis Island, where for decades beginning in the 1880s and continuing for decades, millions of European immigrants were processed for entry into this country. In fact, the men, women, boys and girls came in such numbers that an estimated 12 million (almost six times the current population of West Virginia) were freely accepted into the United States.
On the West Coast, at Angel Island, for example, immigrants came to America beginning in the mid-19th century and for years afterward. On our side, the Atlantic side, businesses were built including the coal industry, the steel organization and a host of other industrial empires that relied greatly on the labor of foreign-born or second-generation workers. In the West, the ore mining and similar ventures as well as the great railroad empires were made possible by thousands of Japanese and Chinese laborers. The celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike in May 2019 was achieved in large measure by their efforts.
In an insightful article by Caitlin Dickerson, she reveals how scholar David Dorado Romo points out several interesting ideas including the fact that in the Southwest, Mexican workers had for years been disinfected with the chemical Zyklon B, as well as use of large steam dryers which sometimes melted their shoes. Further, he discovered that German scientists had found out about the activities being conducted on the American border. They were impressed and used many of these same tactics in the notorious concentration camps. In fact, the Nazis improved upon the chemical in their own gas chambers, brutally using them on human beings. He discovered this information in the National Archives in Washington.
We can also point out that while 12 million came through Ellis Island and a few million more through San Francisco Bay, there was an estimated 57 million turned away and sent back to their home countries.
This helps to explain why for some people, like my friend who worked here in Bluefield, not all front porch memories are good ones.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
