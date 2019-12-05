All the stress leading up to the big day is worth it

My Thanksgiving leftovers are almost gone and I’ve got to get my Christmas cards into the mail. I actually put up a Christmas tree and I still have to put up some lights so my porch won’t look like a bleak spot midst the lights all around me.
The logistics of Christmas presents are being handled mostly by my mom and my sister Karen. I still have shopping to do and experience has taught me that Christmas sneaks up on you.
The biggest challenge that comes with juggling all the preparations for Christmas is to make sure I’m not tired of the holiday by the time Christmas Day arrives.
Karen is downright gung-ho when it comes to Christmas. She plans a big Christmas Eve dinner and decorates almost every room of her house. When I visited mom a couple of weeks ago, Karen suddenly appeared to get out mom’s Christmas tree and decorate the house. I, of course, helped and soon we had wreaths on the front porch, the tree up and lighted and the Christmas flag flying.
When the big day starts getting nearer, I start making my travel plans and watching the weather forecasts. I have to drive down to the Charlotte area, and that drive might come on Christmas Eve. A new bypass gets me past downtown Charlotte and a maze of exit and entrance ramps that make a NASCAR race look like a run to the grocery store.
Fortunately, my destination is pretty much what I call a straight shot off the bypass. You get off at the correct exit, turn right and keep going, see the sign to the right neighborhood and make a left.
I finally arrive and take a deep breath, and there’s the joyous welcome usually headed by family dog Walter. There’s usually a Christmas show on the television unless a football or hockey game is playing. My nephews A.J. and Alex are most often upstairs playing a video game like “Call of Duty” or some fantasy sports game.
I can’t play video games worth a darn, but the games are a welcome break from relentless Christmas music. Sometimes I need a break from Christmas in the middle of Christmas.
On Christmas morning, we usually have the movie “A Christmas Story” playing on the television all day. It’s a favorite in our family and we all have our favorite moments.
My favorite is when that boy accepts a dare to put his tongue on that cold flag pole and ends up stuck. The scene where a certain major award is destroyed by accident — sort of by accident — is a close second when it comes to the best scenes. We usually watch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” too.
I consider it the best Christmas disaster movie.
The build-up to Christmas is pretty stressful when all the shopping and the travel plans are taken into account. A snow storm like the one which clobbered much of the country on Thanksgiving would be a big setback on Christmas Eve. I’ve already decided that I’m not going to risk my life if the weather’s bad and the travel conditions are worse.
If I have to delay Christmas due to the weather, that will be just fine. Karen has warned me more than once that Charlotte doesn’t handle snow too well. Snow which would make us shrug in Mercer County is enough to close schools down in Charlotte.
They don’t have the snow removal equipment that we take for granted up here in West Virginia.
I do have to admit that once I’m at my destination and can start enjoying family, friends, and mom’s party mix, all the stress leading up to the big day are worth it.
All we can do is try to get away from the idea that everything has to be perfect on Christmas morning. Maybe the present we wanted to give or receive wasn’t available, a member of the family couldn’t make it home by Christmas Eve or the dog ran off with the ham. We just need to smile and remember that these setbacks don’t have to be disasters.
My family got through one Christmas when everybody had the flu and went right back to bed after opening presents. Christmas can be joyous without being perfect.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
