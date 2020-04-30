A tiny white kitten was the perfect distraction for a day

I enjoy my snake, my tarantula and my scorpion, but who can say no to a little kitten? Normally I’m not a huge enthusiast when it comes to cuddly animals, but I took my turn cuddling a little kitten that visited the newsroom and eased our coronavirus shut-ins.
Dogs from the Mercer County Animal Shelter visit the Daily Telegraph once in a while. I still remember when Editor Samantha Perry went to the shelter and returned with Winnie, our honorary newshound of the day.
Winnie quickly won us all over. She was found hungry and homeless before arriving at the shelter, and a flea allergy had cost her most of her hair. Despite these hardships, she proved to be friendly and curious. Soon our newshound was visiting everyone in the newsroom and even exploring the advertising and classified departments. Seeing her go back to the shelter when the day ended was tough, but I understand she was adopted later after her picture appeared in the paper. I thought Winnie was the perfect family dog.
I’m sure thoughts of Winnie were in mind when Samantha decided last week that we needed another puppy visit. Unfortunately, it was difficult to get a puppy or a dog on short notice, so Sports Editor George Thwaites filled the gap when he arrived at work with a cardboard box. Soon a small white kitten was being passed around the newsroom.
I’ll confess that I’m not a 100 percent cat person, but I understand the appeal. One of my longtime friends always has two or three cats in her household, and they’ve done things like nudge me with their heads if I’m not giving them enough attention.
Well, I decided I had to take my turn cuddling the kitten, too, and it was a nice if prickly experience. Naturally, potential names came to mind, and I immediately settled on Yeti since I’m interested in cryptids like Bigfoot, the Lock Ness Monster and Mothman. Having a white cat named Yeti seemed perfectly appropriate. If the kitten was black, I’d probably dub him or her Mothman.
After a few minutes, I passed Yeti on to somebody else while making sure the little claws didn’t draw blood. Samantha more than suggested that I needed a cat, but I can’t have one in my apartment. I can have a spider and snake because they don’t attract fleas. I had to deal with a kitten’s souvenirs years ago when I moved into a new apartment in Bluefield. The previous tenants had ignored the landlord’s no pets rule and smuggled a kitten into the place. Fleas took up residence and they weren’t ready to leave. I flea bombed twice without success, and my new landlord had to call in an exterminator to make the apartment habitable again. The girls lost their deposit because hiring that exterminator was so expensive.
Apartment living keeps me from having a dog or cat, but if I somehow managed to get a house, dog or cat ownership would be something I might consider. The experiences of other people have told me that having dogs and cats is almost as expensive as having children. My sister, Karen, told me about the bills she gets when she takes the family dog, Walter, to the vet. Feeding my snake cost me about $2 every week and a half. My snake and spider can go for weeks without food if necessary and they don’t need company, but dogs and cats are different. I’d likely get two dogs or two cats because I’d always be away for hours at a time thanks to my erratic schedule.
Of course, there is always the idea of bringing your pet to work. Bringing my snake, Alice, to work wouldn’t be a good idea because I seriously doubt my coworkers would want to pass him around. A dog that stayed by my desk and maybe went with me to assignments would be interesting. However, bringing a dog along wouldn’t work if I was covering a trial. I can picture my dog getting bored while I’m taking notes and deciding that visiting with the jury would be a good idea. Judges gets upset if your cellphone goes off in court, so imagine a bored dog disrupting a trial.
Of course, if that dog was cute and personable like Winnie, she would be a disarming advantage that could soothe otherwise tense situations. A partner like that would be worth the trouble and the vet bills.
Greg Jordan is a reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
