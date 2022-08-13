Ecclesiastes 3:1—8 tells us “there is a time for all things.” Assuredly, that has been true at the Hypes house in the past few months. Not all the times have been pleasant and it seems, like the bad news that sells papers, those are the ones we remember most.
To begin with, there has been a time for not one, but two, lawnmowers to break down this spring and early summer. Well, that is not exactly the whole story because “break down” might be going overboard. At any rate, the hitch had to be connected to the pull-behind trailer. That is the easy part. It is a great trailer but over the years has been used enough so that the back end is not quite square. One side will always line up with the bar to hold the gate and one side won’t. The fun part is being old and weak and trying to shove the gate one way or the other to get it securely fastened.
Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s load the mowers. The little one goes on first. Up to the front and then scooted sideways. That takes a while and every (little) muscle strained in surgery a few years back burns with fire when the job is one.
The larger one goes in and has about an inch of clearance. Of course, I ran it into the other one – gently, but it still hit – two or three times trying to get everything right. Since the machines are literally touching, there is no tie-down. What this means is that I am certain there will be no accidents, the trailer will not tip over and I will not be cited for reckless driving. Once both mowers are on, the fun of pushing up the back gate begins. It seems the gate weighs at least as much as I do and I can never quite remember how the “lift with the legs, not with the back” rule goes so I always wish that I had some of my football coaching friends with me. I am sure that Fred Simon could lift the whole wagon if I needed him to and certainly we could call on Dave Litz, who could probably lift the wagon and Fred if the occasion called for it. Once the gate is secured, there is always a reason to take a half-hour break to give all the internal organs a chance to reposition and slide back into the places they are accustomed to.
Now, to the issues.
The little mower, at 46 inches, has the worst problems. Naturally, the blades had to be replaced along with oil and gas. It seemed that would be enough to keep the grass in check. Since I usually mow about three yards a week, the little guy does the two smaller yards, which combined are not as large as the big yard.
My neighbor Joe Jackson said once his yard was the size of Martinsville and mine was more like Daytona. Well.
Since I do not like to actually “cut” the grass but prefer to do a nice job like a golf course and “groom” I really want the blades and deck properly aligned. The little mower nearly drove me crazy for a couple of weeks before the repairs. I have not been so mad since Don Denkinger missed an easy call that cost the Cardinals the 1985 World Series.
You talk about “scalping.” Every little indent put the blades in the ground. The brown sports reminded me of how a rock skips every few feet when thrown on to the smooth surface of a pond. People could look at the lawn after I finished and wonder if I might need a seeing-eye dog to sit beside me on the seat. Whatever normal blood pressure is, I suspect mine was usually in the 300 over 290 range by the time the yard was finished. Running the mower, holding the deck adjustment continually and trying to stay aboard was a nightmare.
Finally, enough parts came in to bring the big boy home. (The larger lawn mower, not the Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014!) Thank you, Lord, for the instant relief. Not only is the mowing deck a foot wider but the engine has 12 more horsepower and for a lawn mower, that means something. Oh, and did I mention the big one has a hydrostatic transmission so you do not have to keep your foot on the gas all the time? Well, that means a lot.
And another thing which is very important: the cup holder is deep enough to hold a cold beverage securely for the duration of the mowing. Very important when the temperature hovers at around 86 degrees with enough humidity to tax the staying power of a camel.
So, in between the rains (which offer an opportunity for rest) old “big boy” and I have made the fur fly recently. When the season ends, I will take them both back for adjustments and lubrication. As I rest from the summer labors, I can shovel some snow if in fact it does snow this winter. Global warming, you know.
I am not quite sure if that is the time to laugh or cry.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
