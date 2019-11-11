A story of a survival, male ego and pure stubbornness

Yep, this is a story of stubbornness, and the consequences of it.
Men of course are well known for refusing to ask for directions. Seriously, I hate it.
This reluctance is not by choice alone. It is also biological, a survival mechanism. After all, men are scouts, explorers, navigators, ship captains. For crying out loud, Moses led his people out of Egypt 3,500 years ago, or thereabouts, and he knew exactly where he was going. Okay, it took him 40 years go get there, but that’s beside the point.
Women can do all of the above as well as men, of course, probably overall even better. But after thousands of years of the male species primarily handling that responsibility, it kind of got in our blood, and, yes, probably genes as well.
Not only that, when ancient men were hunting, exploring and fighting other men and beasts, they started to develop a bit of an ego. Beating your chest kind of bravado. King of the jungle. Not much has changed. Survival depends on instinct, improvisation and courage, not written directions or direct instruction.
When my oldest son was about 12 we took off one day to ski for the first time, me pursuing a dream, he just out of curiosity, I suppose.
When we arrived at Winterplace and started going through the process of signing up and getting our equipment, I learned a group class for beginners was offered every hour. But I knew I did not need a class. I had been watching skiing on TV for years. How hard could it be?
Near the lodge is a beginner’s slope, not very long and not steep, so I figured I would shoot down that a couple of times before getting on the lift just to make sure I had the hang of it. Besides, there was a rope on a pulley at the side of the slope to pull you right back up after you went down so if had to do it three or four times, that was okay as well.
We trudged out in those bizarre and very awkward boots, snapped on our skis and my son took off down the beginner’s slope. I was impressed. He wobbled a few times but quickly straightened himself and made it without incident. I wanted to show him I could do that as well so when he made it to the bottom and looked back up the slope at me I was ready.
My skis were on, knees bent, poles in hand and off I went. For about 10 feet.
I tried to turn as I had seen skiers do countless times and my son just did with relative ease. But my skis simply would not turn, got tangled up and I found myself sprawled out on the snow. One ski came off and sailed down the slope on its own, a rather peculiar sight.
I took the other ski off, trudged down to retrieve it, put them both back on at the bottom of the slope, grabbed the rope and it gently me pulled me back to the top.
My son had already gone down two more times and was at the top waiting. He asked me to watch him go down and I did, and he did exactly what I had intended to do.
The second time, I didn’t even make it 10 feet before once again hitting the ground. For some reason, the skis did not do what I directed them to do.
I looked at my son who was standing by watching me. He shook his head, skied to the nearby lift and was gone. I could tell by the look on his face that he wanted to be as far away from me as possible. Not much worse in life for a young almost-teen to be embarrassed by a parent.
To make a very painful story short, I never made it entirely down the beginners slope all day. Not once. But I refused to take the class. At the time, I wrote it off as pride. But in reality it was pure, unadulterated, foolish stubbornness.
The next morning, my ego was bruised badly, but that did not hurt nearly as much as my body, from head to toe. Even my stomach muscles ached from picking myself up off the ground so many times, countless times, enough for a lifetime of falls.
If was an experience that should have been a teacher, a cruel teacher, but a teacher nonetheless. And I really thought it had been. Until I went whitewater rafting, another new sport in the state.
Not paying attention to the guide’s directions on how to paddle, I tumbled out of the raft on the second rapids. Head first.
The truth is, we don’t need criticism for our reluctance to ask for or follow directions.
We need pity.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
