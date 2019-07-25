A snake at home can't compare to a loving dog or cat

I’d be tempted to have a dog or a couple of dogs if I had a place to keep them, but apartment living and dogs don’t mix. I don’t have a yard and I’d have to leave them alone all day. Now I have nothing against cats, but I’m more of a dog person. And I understand that having a dog is almost as expensive as having a child.
Despite these obstacles, I find myself wondering about the idea again when I’m around a lot of dogs. I recently covered an event at the Mercer County Animal Shelter in which volunteers came to take dogs for a walk.
That might not sound like a big deal, but ask jail or prison inmates how much they wanted to go outside and you might get an idea how much the dogs enjoyed their time out. No matter how well fed and well treated you are, a kennel is still a kennel.
The dogs were bursting with energy when the shelter personnel handed leashes to the volunteers. Some of those dogs were large, so volunteers had to hold on tight and curb a lot of exploding enthusiasm. A sunny forecast equaled good dog-walking weather, so the neighborhood was soon full of dogs straining on their leashes and enjoying the fresh air.
One pit bull named Pablo was speeding around on three legs – he had lost one after being hit by a car – but he was amazingly nimble. I hope somebody adopts him. I’d be tempted myself if I had a place to keep him.
Our newsroom and the adjoining departments are full of animal lovers. I could probably wallpaper my kitchen with all the animal-related stories I’ve written during my more than 30 years here.
We’ve even had dogs come visit us for the day and serve as our honorary newsroom canine or news hound. Our Newspapers in Education program is now conducting a Dog Days of Summer pet contests at dogdaysbdt.com. For 25 cents you can vote on your favorite dog.
I looked at the Dog Days page in Wednesday’s edition and got a kick out of those dog and cat names. Odin, Cosmo, Cujo, Hulk, Prissy, Redneck, Peanut, Ike, Patches and I could go on.
Sometimes I wonder what I would name a dog. I’d probably name him or her after a superhero or a character from a book. If I had two dogs, I’d probably name them Holmes and Watson. Since those are surnames, they would work just as well for male or females. Patton or Darth Vader are possibilities, too.
Until that distant day when I can adopt a dog or dogs arrive, I’ll have to make do with other pets that I enjoy. I raised my king snake, Alice, from a little thing that was less than a foot long when I got him. He’s pretty tame now and lets me pick him up and hold him without any worries.
If you’re wondering about his name, I picked Alice because it worked just as well for a male or a female.
I wasn’t sure about the gender when I bought him. If my snake turned out to be male, I’d say he was named after rock and roll star Alice Cooper. If my snake proved to be a girl, I’d say she was named after Alice from the “Resident Evil” movies.
I also have a scorpion I’ve dubbed Harry after special effects pioneer Ray Harryhausen – he made a movie called “The Black Scorpion” – and a tarantula named Mara after Mara Corday, an actress in the 1950s movie “Tarantula.” Oh, for film buffs out there, “Tarantula” featured Clint Eastwood in his first speaking role. He had an uncredited part as an Air Force pilot who dropped bombs on the big spider. No, I don’t think that giant tarantula was feeling lucky that day.
I enjoy my pets, but I could give them to somebody else and they wouldn’t miss me. You just don’t get that emotional connection that you get from a dog or a cat. You can hold snakes, tarantulas and scorpions, but they’re not cuddly.
In contrast, dogs are always glad to see you and cats will cuddle in your lap. You get a level of affection that you don’t get from reptiles. I’d be picking out a dog at the animal shelter if I could do it. An adult dog would be good because you can skip a lot of housebreaking and other challenges that come with a puppy.
Perhaps the day will come when I can adopt a dog and pick out a name, and get strange looks when I announce that I’m taking Darth Vader for a walk.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.