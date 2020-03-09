A simple, summertime chore of canning takes on a new meaning

Late last summer I found myself in possession of four tomatoes from Bosnia.
I know. That sounds weird, but it’s true. My brother was overseas visiting his son whose wife is Bosnian and he discovered how much he loved the tomatoes there. He knew how much I love tomatoes so he brought them back with him.
Well, they were a bit too squishy to eat, but he did not bring them for me to eat. Rather, to use the seeds.
My daughter Emily, who is a terrific gardener, told me how to preserve the seeds, which is actually a longer process than I thought. But I did it and now I have a bunch of seeds dried and ready to spring to life.
The reason I am bringing this up is, of course, that it is almost spring and I usually plant a tomato patch so am eager to get those seeds sprouted and into the ground.
For most of us who grew up around here a vegetable garden was routine, and I have always particularly loved tomatoes, and those mouth-watering sandwiches, made with one right off the vine.
But we also grew up canning them, and that’s another connection to our loved ones who have passed on.
For many years after I moved away from this area I did not have a garden at all or a small one if I could. And I had never even considered canning anything.
But when my mother died I took her pressure cooker that no one else wanted. Yep, it sure was old and I have no idea how long it had been since it was used.
Didn’t matter. That pressure cooker had so much character, and so many memories of watching her use it.
So several years ago when I had a garden I decided to use it myself.
I planted more tomatoes than usual with canning in mind. I love tomato juice, and especially home-canned tomatoes. Well, as long as salt rather than sugar is used.
Of course, as is usually the case, I ended up with far more tomatoes than I anticipated, so I knew that canning day was coming quickly.
What amazed me was the memories of watching my mother were very clear, from how to prepare the tomatoes for canning to the process itself.
I had gone to the store and stocked up on glass jars and lids, probably Mason but I’m not sure. I also had bought a funnel, just the right size for pouring the tomatoes into the jars.
After blanching and peeling, the tomatoes were cut up into a large pot and brought to a boil for a minute, adding plenty of salt and stirring.
The jars had been washed thoroughly so they were ready to go.
After filling the pressure cooker about half full of water and bringing it to a boil, I placed a bunch of filled jars with tight lids on the rack that fits into the pot.
Then I carefully lowered the rack into the pot and twisted the pressure cooker top to be sealed.
After about 10 minutes cooking, I set the pot off the eye, let it cool for awhile, then carefully took out each jar and placed it on dish cloths.
Then the wait was on.
As satisfying as the entire process was, it was also filled with a sadness and a sense of loss.
The simple, summertime chore of canning that I took for granted when I was growing up now took on a whole new meaning. It seemed as if my mother was right there with me, pointing out what I should be doing.
I also canned green beans, another favorite that my Aunt Angum did the best.
When the lid seals on those jars, they pop, and it’s a sound that is, as all canners know, quite satisfying.
Of course, not quite as satisfying as popping open a jar in the middle of January and enjoying tomatoes that taste like they just came out of the garden.
I have not canned any tomatoes for a few years, mainly because of a time issue of taking care of a larger tomato patch. But it’s never really a matter of not having time. That’s just an easy excuse. It’s always a matter of “taking” the time, making something a priority.
So this summer, I will can some of those Bosnian tomatoes.
But my guess is, they won’t taste any better than Pigeon Creek tomatoes.
We will see.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
