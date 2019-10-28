A really eerie coincidence or a true ghostly encounter?

This is a true story.
A true ghost story.
Or it is at the very least a story that begs for a logical explanation that simply cannot be found.
We can often brush aside bizarre but apparently related events as mere coincidence. But this was not and is not easily dismissed as random chance.
The events occurred at the house where I live now, my late grandmother’s house that was built in the late 1880s, we think, and was originally two log cabins that were, as a result of a growing family, joined together and expanded.
The original logs remain, as do many stories from the house’s history.
But something else remains as well.
In all honesty, I have never seen or heard anything out of the ordinary other than a few pictures falling from the walls and ending up in places that seemed difficult to reach by gravity and proximity.
Neither had I experienced anything bizarre at the house during the time of these strange occurrences. In point of fact, I felt peaceful inside the house then as I do now.
To compress a long story into the space here, I will summarize the crucial elements.
When I lived in the house before, many years ago, a houseguest came to stay a few weeks with me and my former wife, who was Korean. The guest was also Korean, a teenage daughter of mutual friends who was visiting the country and spoke no English.
She slept in one of the two small bedrooms upstairs, where countless people had slept before.
After only a couple of days the girl refused to sleep upstairs any longer and wanted to sleep on the couch in the living room.
The reason for the sudden fear was based on an apparition she said she had encountered when in the middle of the night she had to go to the downstairs bathroom and saw an old woman standing in the hallway upstairs between the two bedrooms.
As translated, she described the woman as wearing a long white gown with very long white hair all the way to her waist. The woman did not say anything, and the girl said the image terrified her and she would never go upstairs again at all.
It would have been easy to ignore her account as a tale made up for whatever reason. But one fact made it impossible to dismiss her story so easily.
The woman she described, even to her height, was my grandmother, who had been deceased several years at that time. Short of stature, long white gown and long white hair (a deeply religious woman, she did not believe in cutting her hair since it is a woman’s glory), hair she brushed every night before bed.
Okay, I thought, just a really eerie coincidence. A lot of older women wear long white gowns and are short. But the hair? Yes, that was troubling, but still could be a coincidence.
However, that was not the end of this story.
A couple of weeks after the girl had left, my brother and his girlfriend visited and spent the night in the same bedroom upstairs. I did not mention the girl’s visit other than in passing, certainly nothing about her story.
I was in the kitchen the following morning cooking breakfast when he walked in.
Rather than his cheerful self, he was stoic, walked silently to the table, sat down and looked rather pale.
Thinking he was sick, I asked what was wrong.
He almost blankly gazed at me with an uncharacteristic element of fear on his face and said, “I saw grandma last night.”
After going to the bathroom in the middle of the night he walked down the upstairs hall to the bedroom, and there she stood, in her long white gown and long white hair.
The odd thing, he said, was that when he saw her he was not at all frightened or even startled. He went back to bed and fell fast asleep, with the impact of seeing her not sinking in until he woke up.
He knew it was no dream. It was real.
I then told him the story of the girl and, for the first time in his life, he truly believed in ghosts.
Other quite puzzling things happened related to these sightings, including Buddhist prayer papers buried in each direction outside the house and word from a remote Buddhist monk in South Korea that the spirit in the house was, and is, indeed my grandmother. But, the monk said, she is a good, protective spirit to have around. No reason to be afraid.
I feel peaceful and at home here…and I am never alone.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.